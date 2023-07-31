Notre Dame Unveils Green Uniforms for CFB Showdown vs. Ohio State

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Notre Dame rolled out the green jerseys it will wear for its highly anticipated clash against Ohio State on Sept. 23.

The Fighting Irish had head coach Marcus Freeman playing the eponymous role from Jerry Maguire to unveil the new look:

The school first teased in March it was going green for when the Buckeyes come to South Bend, Indiana.

The sartorial choice has served the Fighting Irish well of late. They've now won their last five games in green after they beat California in 2022.

However, green jerseys have also been connected to some major heartbreaks. There was the 2002 upset at the hands of Boston College that spoiled an 8-0 start. The "Bush Push" against USC followed three years later. The Trojans hammered a green-clad Notre Dame 38-0 in 2007.

Should a similar outcome unfold at the hands of the Buckeyes this fall, it might be a while before the green jerseys come out again for a similarly high-stakes contest.