WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights Before SummerSlam

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of WWE Raw on July 31 in Houston, Texas.

Following last week's events, Seth Rollins formed an alliance with Sami Zayn to battle Señor Money in the Bank, Damian Priest, and the North American champion, Dominik Mysterio.

After months of encounters, Maxxine Dupri and Valhalla finally stepped into the ring to settle their differences once and for all. Whenever they are involved, Alpha Academy and The Viking Raiders are never far away.

We also got appearances from Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar and Logan Paul. Let's take a look at everything that happened on Monday's show.