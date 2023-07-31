WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights Before SummerSlam

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights Before SummerSlamJuly 31, 2023
Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of WWE Raw on July 31 in Houston, Texas.
Following last week's events, Seth Rollins formed an alliance with Sami Zayn to battle Señor Money in the Bank, Damian Priest, and the North American champion, Dominik Mysterio.
After months of encounters, Maxxine Dupri and Valhalla finally stepped into the ring to settle their differences once and for all. Whenever they are involved, Alpha Academy and The Viking Raiders are never far away.
We also got appearances from Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar and Logan Paul. Let's take a look at everything that happened on Monday's show.
Opening Segment
- There was a moment when Ricochet was supposed to put his foot on Paul's chest and flip backward. He didn't quite get his foot placed properly because Paul stumbled, but he still landed on his feet. That is how talented Ricochet is.
The show opened with Paul coming out to the usual chorus of boos. He said he wasn't there for the fans, he was there for Ricochet.
The high-flyer came out and said he has no respect for Paul as a human being, but he does have respect for his athleticism and showmanship.
Paul made some remarks about Samantha Irvin, who is the ring announcer and also Ricochet's fiance. Ricochet took out his legs and started punching him.
The two brawled until Paul nailed Ricochet with a big right hand as he flew off the top rope. The segment ended with Paul taking a selfie with him on the mat. This was nothing special but it was also the best way for WWE to hype this match in 10 minutes.
Grade: B
Notable Moments and Observations