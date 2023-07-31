NFL Coordinator: 'Not Sure' Bills' Josh Allen Can Consistently Win as Dropback Passer

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Despite once again putting together an MVP-caliber campaign in 2022, Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen still inspires a level of skepticism around the NFL.

The Athletic's Mike Sando canvassed 50 coaches and executives to rank the league's quarterbacks in various tiers. Six of the respondents put Allen into Tier 2, which is reserved for a QB who "can carry his team sometimes but not as consistently" as the top tier.



"I'm not sure he can win you a game as a dropback passer consistently, which is part of the Tier 1 description," one defensive coordinator told Sando. "I think Allen, Lamar (Jackson) and Jalen (Hurts) all fit into that high Tier 2 category. The running is a weapon, but if you are down two scores or 10 points, you might have an issue."

