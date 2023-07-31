Heat Insider: Jimmy Butler Could Seek Contract 'Even Beyond Jaylen Brown Money'

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics agreed on the richest contract in NBA history with their five-year, $304 million supermax deal, but Jimmy Butler reportedly hopes that is just the baseline for his next move.

According to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Butler will look "for an extension soon enough, in essence asking for something even beyond Jaylen Brown money."

Butler is under contract for the next two seasons and then has a $52.4 million player option for 2025-26. While there is no doubting his talent and importance to the Miami Heat, landing a deal of such a magnitude may not happen.

Even if he declines that option, he will be 36 years old at the start of the 2025-26 campaign. Miami or other teams may hesitate to commit that much long-term money to someone at that stage of his career.

Still, it comes as no surprise Butler would want to be paid at or above the level of Brown.

He has led the Heat to two of the last four NBA Finals and defeated the Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals in both of those seasons. He is widely known as one of the best clutch players in the league and continues to elevate Miami in the playoffs on a yearly basis.

Whether that means he will be rewarded with a record-setting contract in the latter portion of his career remains to be seen, but he reportedly plans on pursuing such a deal.