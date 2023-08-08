Why Geno Smith, Seahawks Will Challenge Eagles, 49ers atop NFC Hierarchy in 2023

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

The NFC is considered an inferior alternative to the AFC side of the ledger. A lack of belief in the Seattle Seahawks, specifically quarterback Geno Smith, plays a significant part in the current perception.

Yet the Seahawks should be treated as an ascending squad capable of entering elite territory within their own conference.

Smith's progression into a Pro Bowl quarterback wasn't a fluke. The 2013 second-round draft pick bided his time and showed he's a talented starting quarterback in the right situation. When a strong run game, talented wide receivers and improving defense are added to the mixture, the Seahawks have as good of a chance as any other NFC squad to dethrone the Philadelphia Eagles as conference champs.

A year ago ago, the shocking Russell Wilson trade changed the entire complexion of the Seahawks franchise. At the time, the move was seen as the Seahawks punting on the season. After all, they traded away the franchise's all-time leading passer and didn't actively search for a replacement. Instead, the front office and staff chose to elevate Wilson's backup, who made five total appearance through the previous three seasons.

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Obviously, Smith proved everyone wrong and famously said, "They wrote me off. I ain't write back, though," after his Seahawks beat Wilson's Denver Broncos during opening weekend of the 2022 campaign. The 32-year-old pieced together his first Pro Bowl selection and claimed the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award, as the Seahawks finished 9-8 and made the postseason.

With another season approaching, the question is whether Smith's performance as the league's most accurate quarterback was an aberration or indication of future success. The latter is far more likely.

"Geno, just in terms of accuracy, like blows everybody out of the water," Reception Perception's and Bleacher Report scout Derrik Klassen said after charting all of the quarterback's throws from the previous season. "He's phenomenal in every area. He's incredible.

"He's one of the better guys in the one- to five-yard area. He's pretty good, like, six to 10. He's good in 11 to 15. And then down the field 20-plus, he just crushes everybody."

During his exceptional season, the 10-year veteran broke the Seahawks' single-season passing record with 4,282 yards and emerged as the NFL's best deep passer. According to Pro Football Focus, Smith finished first among full-time starters with a 47.6 completion percentage and 14 touchdowns on passes 20 or more yards downfield.

As a result, Smith re-signed this offseason on a three-year, $75 million contract. More importantly, the veteran signal-caller is building upon last year's success.

"I think Geno's had a great camp," head coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Sunday. "He looked so comfortable the other night and his protection worked beautifully for him. The guys up front did a great job of giving him a chance to see everything. We've done a lot of stuff in the nine days now, but we've done a lot of stuff to work on some things and expand some stuff. We've tested the secondary really extensively with the ball downfield. He's been able to handle all of that. He's been aggressive, been very aggressive and he's really confident."

Smith's confidence is a byproduct of everything around him.

From a protection standpoint, offensive tackles Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas are no longer rookies. Phil Haynes and Damien Lewis return as bookend starters at guard. Center remains up for grabs, but veteran Evan Brown has the inside track to serve as Smith's snapper.

Seattle's wide receivers could very well be the league's best trio. DK Metcalf physically overwhelms opponents. Tyler Lockett, meanwhile, has been the league's most underappreciated target for five straight years, with four consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns under his belt. The first-round addition of Jaxon Smith-Njigba, as WR1 from this year's draft class, provides another dynamic.

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

"He can do it all, man," Smith said of his rookie target, per The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar. "He's a great player. Jaxon is one of those guys who if you put him out there one-on-one he's going to win his battles. We've been seeing that so far."

A powerful ground game should accompany all of the talent found in the passing game.

Kenneth Walker III finished second in NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year voting with 1,050 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Seahawks brass decided to add more to the backfield by selecting Zach Charbonnet in this year's second round. Granted, Walker is nursing a groin injury and Charbonnet has dealt with a shoulder ailment, though the latter returned to full practice participation last week.

A balanced approach is important, because the NFC West-winning San Francisco 49ers finished 20th in pass defense last year, while the Eagles ranked 17th in run defense. Seattle is more than good enough to challenge both of the standout units that finished first and second in overall defense. The Niners and Eagles experienced slight adjustments and potential downgrades in both areas.

Veteran Jimmie Ward, who led San Francisco in slot coverage snaps last season, is now a member of the Houston Texans. In Philadelphia, the Eagles have two new starting linebackers and just signed veterans Myles Jack and Zach Cunningham to create more competition. Furthermore, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave left in free agency to sign with the 49ers.

The Seahawks can significantly close the gap between them and the NFC's top two squads by playing better defense. Carroll's squad finished 26th in total defense a year ago. But a major facelift occurred this offseason with multiple important acquisitions.

The defensive interior should be significantly upgraded after the organization signed Dre'Mont Jones to a three-year, $51.5 million free-agent deal and Jarran Reed returned to the squad after spending his first four seasons in the Great Northwest.

Seattle drafted the class' top cornerback in Illinois' Devon Witherspoon with this year's fifth overall selection. The consensus All-American joins an already mega-talented secondary with Riq Woolen, Coby Bryant and Michael Jackson at corner and safety Jamal Adams returning from a torn quad muscle to pair with Quandre Diggs.

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

But the biggest addition was bringing back the greatest defensive player in franchise history, Bobby Wagner, to man the middle of the field. The Seahawks released Wagner last offseason after he was named first-team All-Pro on six different occasions, leading the NFL in total tackles twice and playing 10 seasons with the franchise. His return adds stability and a high-quality performer, even at 33.

"He's moving really, really well. He looks like the guy that we've always known," Carroll told reporters. "He's having a blast with these guys and of course everyone has accepted him readily and all. It's really pleasing to see him having so much fun and look so good."

The Seahawks must overcome the 49ers first, since Seattle went 0-3 against its division rival last season. The Eagles still feature the NFC's best roster as well. They're two tough obstacles for anyone in the conference.

But the Seahawks are built to improve upon last year and establish themselves as legitimate challengers.

Brent Sobleski covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter, @brentsobleski.