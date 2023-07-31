USA Cycling's Magnus White Dies at 17 After Being Hit by Car During Training Ride

LUC CLAESSEN/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Magnus White, a 17-year-old junior national champion cyclist, died Saturday after being struck by a car while training.

USA Cycling released a statement Sunday announcing White's death, saying the young cyclist was riding in his hometown of Boulder, Colorado, when the accident took place. He was training for the upcoming Junior Men's Mountain Bike Cross-Country World Championships.

"We offer our heartfelt condolences to the White family, his teammates, friends and the Boulder community during this incredibly difficult time. We ride for Magnus," USA Cycling said in the statement.

White won the junior national championship in cyclocross in 2021, earning him a spot on the USA Cycling national team. He competed in the 2022 and 2023 Cyclocross World Championships and was beginning to rise on the mountain biking scene as well.

Earlier this year, White competed his way onto the Mountain Bike World Championships Team. He was preparing for next month's event, which is set to begin Aug. 10 in Scotland.

"[White] was a rising star in the off-road cycling scene and his passion for cycling was evident through his racing and camaraderie with his teammates and local community," USA cycling said in the statement.