USWNT vs. Portugal: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

Robin Alam/USSF/Getty Images

The USWNT's performance in New Zealand has been underwhelming, even though it sits on top of Group E.

The Americans did not dominate Vietnam in the way many expected, and the three-goal win may come back to haunt them if the Dutch run rampant against the last-place side on Tuesday.

Vlatko Andonovski's side needed a Lindsay Horan goal to pull itself back level with the Dutch on Wednesday.

Adjustments must be made for the USWNT to not just win, but get its performance up to the high standard it set for itself throughout the past two World Cups.

Rose Lavelle's insertion into the starting XI should be one of the changes Andonovski makes to increase the on-field performance. Lavelle came on at halftime for Savannah DeMelo against the Netherlands.

Andonovski could look to Lynn Williams, Kelley O'Hara, Megan Rapinoe and other veterans to provide a spark in the lineup from the start.

The USWNT would love to have a win wrapped up by halftime, so that all it has to worry about is keeping its edge in goal differential over the Dutch. The USWNT leads the Netherlands by two in that tiebreaker.

The tiebreaker after goal differential is goals scored, which the Americans also have an advantage of two over the Dutch in.

A multi-goal win is the expectation for Tuesday, and that would allow the Americans to avoid Sweden in the round of 16 and face either Italy, Argentina or South Africa out of Group G.