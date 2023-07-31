USWNT vs. Portugal: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

USWNT vs. Portugal: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023July 31, 2023
The United States women's national team heads into its final Group E game of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup without a guaranteed spot in the knockout round.
The Americans took four points from their opening two matches and need at least one against Portugal to continue their title defense. (Tuesday, 3 a.m. ET, Fox, FoxSports.com and Fox Sports app).
A win in Auckland is expected given the history between the Americans and Portuguese. The USWNT is 10-0 with a 39-0 scoring advantage all-time against the European side.
Portugal is trying to make it out of the group stage in its first-ever World Cup appearance. A win over the two-time reigning champion is required for that to happen.
The USWNT and Portugal are most likely fighting for one advancement spot because the Netherlands is assumed to beat Vietnam in the other Group E contest, which will take place at the same time on FS1.
Match Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Money Line
United States (-400; bet $400 to win $100)
Portugal (+950; bet $100 to win $950)
Draw (+450)
Over/Under
Over 2.5 (-125)
Under 2.5 (-115)
USWNT Must Turn in Best Performance of Group Stage
The USWNT's performance in New Zealand has been underwhelming, even though it sits on top of Group E.
The Americans did not dominate Vietnam in the way many expected, and the three-goal win may come back to haunt them if the Dutch run rampant against the last-place side on Tuesday.
Vlatko Andonovski's side needed a Lindsay Horan goal to pull itself back level with the Dutch on Wednesday.
Adjustments must be made for the USWNT to not just win, but get its performance up to the high standard it set for itself throughout the past two World Cups.
Rose Lavelle's insertion into the starting XI should be one of the changes Andonovski makes to increase the on-field performance. Lavelle came on at halftime for Savannah DeMelo against the Netherlands.
Andonovski could look to Lynn Williams, Kelley O'Hara, Megan Rapinoe and other veterans to provide a spark in the lineup from the start.
The USWNT would love to have a win wrapped up by halftime, so that all it has to worry about is keeping its edge in goal differential over the Dutch. The USWNT leads the Netherlands by two in that tiebreaker.
The tiebreaker after goal differential is goals scored, which the Americans also have an advantage of two over the Dutch in.
A multi-goal win is the expectation for Tuesday, and that would allow the Americans to avoid Sweden in the round of 16 and face either Italy, Argentina or South Africa out of Group G.
Portugal Looking for First-Ever Win Over USWNT
Portugal has not defeated the USWNT in 10 previous meetings.
That needs to change in order for the European side to shock the competition and advance to the knockout round in its World Cup debut.
Portugal put itself in position to potentially advance thanks to a 2-0 win over Vietnam. It lost 1-0 to the Dutch in its opener.
The slight loss to the Netherlands could inspire some confidence within the Portuguese squad that it can play tight with the USWNT, and have a chance to spring an upset.
Portugal hung within one goal of the Americans in two of their last four head-to-head clashes, but none of those matches carried the increased intensity and pressure of a World Cup match.
Ana Borges and Jessica Silva, both of whom have over 100 international appearances, and Telma Encarnacao, one of the goal scorers against Vietnam, are some of the players the USWNT must be most worried about.
Regardless of what Portugal does on Tuesday, the trip to New Zealand has to be viewed as a success because it earned its first World Cup win and was in contention for the knockout round on the final group matchday.
