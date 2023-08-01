2023 MLB Trade Deadline Big Board for Top Trade Candidates

2 of 8

20. OF Jurickson Profar, Colorado Rockies

One of the last free agents to sign during the offseason, Profar inked a one-year, $7.75 million with the Rockies in late March. The former top prospect had a strong 2022 season with the San Diego Padres, posting a 110 OPS+ with 53 extra-base hits and 82 runs scored serving as the team's primary leadoff hitter. His numbers are down across the board this year, despite moving to a more hitter-friendly environment, but he has three multi-hit performances in his last nine games and could be a nice under-the-radar bench addition for a contender.

19. 1B/OF Seth Brown, Oakland Athletics

Brown had a 118 OPS+ with 26 doubles, 25 home runs and 73 RBI last season, and while he has taken a step backward this year while missing time with an oblique strain, he still has 10 home runs in 217 plate appearances. The 31-year-old is controllable through 2026, and he can play first base and both corner outfield spots for a contender looking to add some left-handed pop.

18. RHP Carlos Carrasco, New York Mets

Carrasco has allowed 18 hits and 11 earned runs in 4.2 innings over his last two starts, and he now has a 6.40 ERA in 70.1 innings this season. That said, he's not all that far removed from tossing eight shutout innings against a good Arizona Diamondbacks team on July 6, and the Mets will be motivated to move him for whatever they can get.

17. C Yasmani Grandal, Chicago White Sox

In the final season of a four-year, $73 million deal, Grandal is no longer the All-Star player he was when he first joined the South Siders. The 34-year-old has a 92 OPS+ with 12 doubles, eight home runs and 29 RBI in 303 plate appearances, and he's the best option for teams looking to add some depth behind the plate. The White Sox will likely need to eat the bulk of the roughly $6.2 million he is still owed this year to find a taker.

16. RHP Jose Cisnero, Detroit Tigers



Cisnero is a capable middle reliever in his final season of arbitration eligibility who can slot into almost any contender's bullpen as a solid low-leverage option. The 34-year-old has a 3.98 ERA and 10.0 K/9 with 11 holds in 44 appearances, and he is owed less than $1 million on a $2.29 million salary for the remainder of the season.