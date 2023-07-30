Mets' Justin Verlander: Can't Help But Think About What Scherzer Trade Says for 2024

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Justin Verlander isn't sure what his future will hold over the next 48 hours with the MLB trade deadline on Aug. 1 quickly approaching.

But the 40-year-old superstar pitcher can't help but wonder what the New York Mets' recent trade of Max Scherzer means for him. Verlander has seemingly been committed to staying in New York for the long haul but Saturday night's deal has definitely given him more to think about regarding the state of the organization.

"When you see that happen, you can't help but think what it says for next year," Verlander told reporters Sunday.

Verlander was as shocked as anyone to see his former Detroit Tigers' teammate get moved and is still trying to figure out exactly what happened with that situation.

The three-time Cy Young award winner has also been included in trade rumors ahead of the deadline. The Los Angeles Dodgers have already expressed interest in him, according to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.

SNY's Andy Martino reported earlier in the week that between Scherzer and Verlander, the latter was more likely to be traded ahead of the deadline.

But any deal for Verlander would have to be approved by him first since he has a no-trade clause included in the two-year, $86.6 million contract that he signed with the Mets back in December.

And while he'd like to compete for a title in the Big Apple, he is open to waiving the clause.

Scherzer waived his respective no-trade clause before being shipped to Texas.

Verlander seems to be most concerned with New York's contender status moving forward considering the deals that the organization has made thus far. It also traded top reliever David Robertson to the Miami Marlins.

He joined a team that won 101 games in 2022 and that entered this season with the highest payroll in all of MLB. Now, at 50-55 and looking well out of playoff contention, it looks like the Mets may be ready to move into a different phase as an organizion.

But don't tell general manager Billy Eppler.

Eppler spoke to reporters Sunday to emphasize that the franchise is not planning on entering a rebuild.

"I do want to be clear that it's not a rebuild," he said. "It's not a fire sale. It's not a liquidation. This is just a repurposing of Steve [Cohen's] investment in the club"

Verlander has been good in his first season in New York, though not close to the Cy Young campaign he had in 2022 with the Houston Astros. He's gone 6-5 in 16 starts with a 3.15 ERA and 81 strikeouts.