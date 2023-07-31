Updated WWE SummerSlam 2023 Match Card Predictions Before Go-Home Raw

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

WWE rolls into Detroit's Ford Field Saturday night for SummerSlam 2023, one of the company's premier premium live events and the culmination of some of its most heated rivalries.

Jey Uso challenges Roman Reigns for both the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and status as The Tribal Chief in one main event while Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar settle their months-long rivalry in the third match of a blockbuster trilogy.

Who will emerge from those two marquee bouts and which Superstars will join them with their arms raised in victory?

Find out with these previews and predictions for each of the August 5 broadcast's eight advertised matches ahead of Monday's go-home episode of WWE Raw.