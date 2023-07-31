Fantasy Football 2023: Early Cheatsheet for Choosing Best Team Names

0 of 4

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

With training camps in full swing and the Hall of Fame Game slated for Thursday, the start of the NFL regular season is on the horizon. This, of course, means that fantasy-draft season is also upon us.



Sometime between now and Week 1, managers in season-long leagues will conduct their drafts—and the later, the better, since preseason injuries and unexpected cuts/trades are still a thing. A lot goes into preparing for a successful draft, but there's little to do once it's over besides waiting for Week 1 to arrive.



There's that and the challenge of coming up with a terrific team name. The right name can add a little personality and flair—and hopefully, a few chuckles—to the season-long fantasy grind, but finding it can be difficult.

Here, you'll find a few guidelines and examples to help move the process along, but don't be afraid to add your own spin or include your own interests when naming your 2023 squad.

