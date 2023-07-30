Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Watching Last Season's Film 'Kind of Disgusts Me'

AP Photo/John Minchillo

As he enters his second year in the NFL, New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux is hoping to build off what he believes was a disappointing rookie season.

While speaking to reporters on Sunday, Thibodeaux gave a candid assessment of his first year, saying, "Last year's film kind of disgusts me a little when I look at myself. I get a little cringe feeling. It definitely is a platform to continue to grow."

The fifth overall pick in the 2022 draft, Thibodeaux appeared in 14 games as a rookie and totaled 49 tackles, 40 quarterback pressures, four sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. His best performance came in a Week 15 win over the Washington Commanders in which he recorded 12 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble that he recovered for his first career touchdown. He earned a spot on the 2022 NFL All-Rookie Team after leading all first-year players with an 11.1-percent pressure rate.

The 22-year-old went on to explain that he's hoping his changes off the field will help improve his production going forward.

"I would definitely say, when you talk about goals for myself, it would just be routine. Understanding what I need to recover, understanding what my body likes, and what it doesn't like, as far as my nutrition, as far as my recovery," he said, per the team's official website. "Even when it comes to lifting weights, or stretching and doing things like that, just understanding–and I've been doing that from the offseason to now–what it's going to take for me to be my best self."

While Thibodeaux was critical of his performance as a rookie, head coach Brian Daboll said he's confident in his progression.

"Just be him," Daboll said when asked what Thibodeaux needs to do to take the next step in his career. "Take it day-by-day, get better each day and just focus on one step at a time."

Thibodeaux added that he's taking a different approach to his sophomore campaign, as he's less focused on individual stats and more on performing at his best each time he's on the field.

"Last year I had so many goals and I had so many numbers and statistics on what I wanted to be. I just want to be great. I want to help my team win," he said. "I want to be a guy who can make plays and make the plays when they count. I'm not really too fixated on numbers, I'm just fixated on really having an impact every game and being available every game."