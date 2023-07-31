5 Fights We Need to See After UFC 291

0 of 5

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 291 went down on Saturday night in Salt Lake City, Utah, and just like the last card the promotion brought to town, it was packed with exciting scraps and wild finishes.

The biggest winner of the night was lightweight contender Justin Gaethje, who avenged a 2018 stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier with a highlight-reel head kick knockout win in the second round of the main event, which also earned him the promotion's "BMF" title.

Former middleweight champion Alex Pereira also picked up an important win on the card, battling former light heavyweight title-holder Jan Blachowicz to a split-decision victory in his first fight in the weight class.

Earlier on the card, heavyweight fan favorite Derrick Lewis bounced back from the worst slump of his career with a quick knockout win over Marcos Rogerio de Lima and Kevin Holland impressed with a quick submission win over ranked welterweight contender Michael Chiesa.

It was the kind of card that opened the door to a long list of exciting matchups. Here are five we're hoping to see when everybody is healed up and ready to get back in there.