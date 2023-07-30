Evian Championship 2023: Final LPGA Leaderboard Scores, Prize Money Payouts

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

History was made at the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship.

French golfer Céline Boutier took home the title after a -3 final round and a -14 total score for the tournament. She became the first golfer to win the tournament on home soil and the third player representing France to win a women's major tournament.

Boutier's six-stroke victory was her second win of the season and her fourth tournament win in her career. She also has four top-10 finishes in 2023.

"It honestly has been my biggest dream ever since I started watching golf," Boutier said, per Savannah Leigh Richardson of Playing Through. "This tournament has always been very special to me, just even watching as a teenager. To be able to hold this trophy is pretty unbelievable."

Here is how the top-10 finishers played out and how the $6.5 purse was distributed.

Winner: Céline Boutier, -14, $1 million

Second: Brooke Henderson, -8, $585,867

Third (Tie): Celine Borge, Gaby Lopez, A Lim Kim, Nasa Hataoka and Yuka Saso, -7, $283,278 each

Eighth: Gemma Dryburgh, -6, $158,805

Ninth (Tie): Atthaya Thitikul, Megan Khang, Su Ji Kim, Rose Zhang and Nelly Korda, -5, $122,100 each

Courtesy of Golf Digest

Boutier shot a 66-69-67-68 slate over the week and extended a three-stroke lead going into the final round into the final six-stroke victory. She became the fifth player in the history of the Amundi Evian Championship to make this her first major championship title. The previous players were Hyo Joo Kim (2014), Lydia Ko (2015, Angela Stanford (2018) and Minjee Lee (2021).

Boutier is currently ranked No. 15 in the world and said the victory will be the highlight of her season.

"Nothing else matters now that I have this trophy, so I'm really good for the rest of the year," Boutier said, per Richardson.