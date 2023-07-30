X

    Evian Championship 2023: Final LPGA Leaderboard Scores, Prize Money Payouts

    Jack MurrayJuly 30, 2023

    EVIAN-LES-BAINS, FRANCE - JULY 30: Celine Boutier of France looks on following her second shot on the 13th hole during the Final Round of the Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club on July 30, 2023 in Evian-les-Bains, France. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
    History was made at the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship.

    French golfer Céline Boutier took home the title after a -3 final round and a -14 total score for the tournament. She became the first golfer to win the tournament on home soil and the third player representing France to win a women's major tournament.

    Golf Channel @GolfChannel

    ALLEZ CELINE! 🇫🇷🍾<br><br>The glorious moment Celine Boutier became the first to win the <a href="https://twitter.com/EvianChamp?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EvianChamp</a> on home soil. <a href="https://t.co/gEx1YyKYw9">pic.twitter.com/gEx1YyKYw9</a>

    Ladies European Tour @LETgolf

    𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐜. 🏆<a href="https://twitter.com/celineboutier?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@celineboutier</a> dominates on home soil to win her first major title 🇫🇷<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RaiseOurGame?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RaiseOurGame</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EvianChamp?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EvianChamp</a> <a href="https://t.co/v8kS2rBvyU">pic.twitter.com/v8kS2rBvyU</a>

    ESPN @espn

    Céline Boutier wins the Amundi Evian Championship 🏆<br><br>She's just the third player representing France to win a women's golf major! <a href="https://t.co/qFVFuSaj9M">pic.twitter.com/qFVFuSaj9M</a>

    Boutier's six-stroke victory was her second win of the season and her fourth tournament win in her career. She also has four top-10 finishes in 2023.

    "It honestly has been my biggest dream ever since I started watching golf," Boutier said, per Savannah Leigh Richardson of Playing Through. "This tournament has always been very special to me, just even watching as a teenager. To be able to hold this trophy is pretty unbelievable."

    Here is how the top-10 finishers played out and how the $6.5 purse was distributed.

    Winner: Céline Boutier, -14, $1 million

    Second: Brooke Henderson, -8, $585,867

    Third (Tie): Celine Borge, Gaby Lopez, A Lim Kim, Nasa Hataoka and Yuka Saso, -7, $283,278 each

    Eighth: Gemma Dryburgh, -6, $158,805

    Ninth (Tie): Atthaya Thitikul, Megan Khang, Su Ji Kim, Rose Zhang and Nelly Korda, -5, $122,100 each

    Courtesy of Golf Digest

    Boutier shot a 66-69-67-68 slate over the week and extended a three-stroke lead going into the final round into the final six-stroke victory. She became the fifth player in the history of the Amundi Evian Championship to make this her first major championship title. The previous players were Hyo Joo Kim (2014), Lydia Ko (2015, Angela Stanford (2018) and Minjee Lee (2021).

    Boutier is currently ranked No. 15 in the world and said the victory will be the highlight of her season.

    "Nothing else matters now that I have this trophy, so I'm really good for the rest of the year," Boutier said, per Richardson.