X

NFL

NEWSTEAMSRUMORSFANTASYDRAFT

    Report: Bucs' Calijah Kancey Screamed 'Ah, F--k!' amid Injury Before Being Carted Off

    Jack MurrayJuly 30, 2023

    TAMPA, FL - JUN 14: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Lineman Calijah Kancey (94) goes thru a drill during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Minicamp on June 14, 2023 at the AdventHealth Training Center at One Buccaneer Place in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie Calijah Kancey was carted off of the field during training camp on Sunday, according to ESPN's Jenna Laine.

    The first-round pick out of Pittsburgh "was turning the corner on a drill when he pulled up his right leg," according to Laine. "He hopped forward, putting no weight on the leg. He then let out an, 'Ah, f---!' as he grabbed his lower leg toward his calf."

    Kancey had previously been praised for the progress he had made in training camp, with general manager Jason Licht noting a high number of "wow plays" from the rookie, according to Laine.

    Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles revealed that Kancey's injury has been classified as a calf strain, and that the rookie is set to undergo an MRI, as reported by Laine.

    JennaLaineESPN @JennaLaineESPN

    Coach Todd Bowles just said first-round pick Calijah Kancey has a calf strain and will undergo an MRI.

    Kancey played three seasons for Pittsburgh, notching 16 sacks and 91 tackles in that time. The defensive lineman was named a unanimous All-American in his final season and was also named the 2022 ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

    Report: Bucs' Calijah Kancey Screamed 'Ah, F--k!' amid Injury Before Being Carted Off
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    Tampa Bay selected him with the No. 19 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Kancey signed a four-year, $14.7 million contract with the team in June.