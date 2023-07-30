Report: Bucs' Calijah Kancey Screamed 'Ah, F--k!' amid Injury Before Being Carted Off

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie Calijah Kancey was carted off of the field during training camp on Sunday, according to ESPN's Jenna Laine.

The first-round pick out of Pittsburgh "was turning the corner on a drill when he pulled up his right leg," according to Laine. "He hopped forward, putting no weight on the leg. He then let out an, 'Ah, f---!' as he grabbed his lower leg toward his calf."

Kancey had previously been praised for the progress he had made in training camp, with general manager Jason Licht noting a high number of "wow plays" from the rookie, according to Laine.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles revealed that Kancey's injury has been classified as a calf strain, and that the rookie is set to undergo an MRI, as reported by Laine.

Kancey played three seasons for Pittsburgh, notching 16 sacks and 91 tackles in that time. The defensive lineman was named a unanimous All-American in his final season and was also named the 2022 ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

Tampa Bay selected him with the No. 19 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Kancey signed a four-year, $14.7 million contract with the team in June.