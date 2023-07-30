Japan vs. Spain: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

Japan vs. Spain: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023July 30, 2023
Japan and Spain will square off on Monday with first place in Group C at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on the line.
Spain enters Wellington, New Zealand with the slight advantage in the group table on goal differential.
La Roja scored eight goals in their pair of victories over Costa Rica and Zambia. Japan netted seven tallies in their wins.
Even if the two sides were level on goal differential, Spain would be seen as the favorite to top Group C partly because it has the best player on either roster.
Alexia Putellas, the two-time Ballon d'Or winner, made her first competitive start for Spain since her return from an ACL injury against Zambia, and she is expected to make an even bigger impact as the tournament goes on.
Alexia Putellas' Increased Impact on Spain
Putellas played 45 minutes in her first competitive start for Spain since she suffered her ACL injury right before UEFA Euro 2022.
The Barcelona superstar could get more playing time on Monday, and that could be a frightening thing for Japan.
Putellas, the two-time reigning Ballon d'Or winner, achieved almost everything imaginable in her career, but she does not have a World Cup goal.
The 29-year-old participated in the 2015 and 2019 World Cups with Spain, but she did not find the back of the net in any of her country's seven matches.
Putellas' world-class skill will be vital for Spain to unlock the toughest opponent of its tournament to date.
The Spanish superstar will probably be on the field for around 60 minutes based on her playing time against Zambia.
She may not get on the score sheet, but she will make a big impact in the final third to set up Jennifer Hermoso and the other attackers in the Spanish lineup.
Hermoso is coming off a brace against Zambia, and she could be even more dangerous in the final third with Putellas rounding into better form.
Japan After 2nd Group Win in Last 4 World Cups
Japan has one title, a runner-up finish and a round-of-16 loss in the last three World Cups.
Despite all of that success, Japan owns a single first-place finish in the group from 2015. The Asian side took second in its group behind England in 2011 and 2019.
Japan can take first place over Spain with a win, and its recent form suggests it will push the European side.
Japan has five wins in its last six matches, a run that started with victories over World Cup participants Canada and Portugal. The one defeat came against Denmark in a road friendly in April.
The second-place side produced four clean sheets during that span as well, which may help it against Hermoso, Putellas and Co.
A first-place finish should be the goal, but one could argue a second-place spot may be more beneficial coming out of Group C.
Norway, who was favored to win Group A, finished second behind Switzerland and will face the Group C winner in the round of 16. The Swiss play the Group C runner-up.
Both potential matchups will be difficult, but Norway has the better World Cup history. A draw would keep Japan away from Norway, and that may play a role in the match if it is tied late in the second half.
