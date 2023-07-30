Japan vs. Spain: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

0 of 3

Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Japan and Spain will square off on Monday with first place in Group C at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on the line.

Spain enters Wellington, New Zealand with the slight advantage in the group table on goal differential.

La Roja scored eight goals in their pair of victories over Costa Rica and Zambia. Japan netted seven tallies in their wins.

Even if the two sides were level on goal differential, Spain would be seen as the favorite to top Group C partly because it has the best player on either roster.

Alexia Putellas, the two-time Ballon d'Or winner, made her first competitive start for Spain since her return from an ACL injury against Zambia, and she is expected to make an even bigger impact as the tournament goes on.