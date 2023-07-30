X

    Best Reaction to Germany's Loss vs. Colombia in 2023 Women's World Cup

    Joe TanseyJuly 30, 2023

    SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 30: Jule Brand of Germany passes the ball during the Women's World Cup football match between Germany and Colombia at Allianz Stadium on July 30, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Damian Briggs/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Damian Briggs/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Germany was handed its second-ever Women's World Cup group-stage loss on Sunday by Colombia.

    Squawka Live @Squawka_Live

    Only two sides in Women's World Cup history have ever beaten Germany in the group stages of the competition:<br><br>◎ Sweden (1995)<br>◉ Colombia (2023)<br><br>Colombia did it with an 90+7' minute winner. 🤯<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COL</a> <a href="https://t.co/F5PYEmIhYy">pic.twitter.com/F5PYEmIhYy</a>

    OptaFranz @OptaFranz

    0 - Germany 🇩🇪 have suffered their first defeat in the group stage of a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> since a 2-3 loss against Sweden 🇸🇪 at the 1995 edition – ending the longest ever run without defeat by a nation in the competition's group round (20 games). Stopped.

    Manuela Vangeas stunned the Germans with her 97th-minute headed goal to give Colombia a 2-1 victory and first place in Group H.

    Colombia's win was even more stunning considering how dominant Germany looked in its 6-0 opening win over Morocco.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    LATE DRAMA 🇨🇴<br><br>MANUELA VANEGAS RECLAIMS THE 2-1 LEAD FOR COLOMBIA IN STOPPAGE TIME! <a href="https://t.co/n5wlUodzO6">pic.twitter.com/n5wlUodzO6</a>

    Men in Blazers @MenInBlazers

    I am old enough to remember when we all thought Brazil and Germany were best teams in the tournament after opening round of games 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/mDpA46kFhA">pic.twitter.com/mDpA46kFhA</a>

    The second-ranked side in the world was criticized after Vanegas' goal for how it approached its set-piece defending.

    Marva @MarvaMSK

    Caicedo will deservedly get all her flowers but I thought Santos and Ramirez were incredible too in that second half. <br><br>Also love that Germany's zonal marking was just like "yeah she won't score from there" and then Vanegas does that. A win for short queens!! 👸 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GERCOL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GERCOL</a>

    Sheridan Sparkes @SheridanSparkes

    Germany proving that zonal marking is a mug's game. Cannot think of anything that I objectively hate more in football than not picking up from a set piece.

    David Anthony Bourke @dabourke1

    8 Germany players in a box not marking anybody. My anxiety was through the roof before ball was kicked and i was proven right. Same with Brazil yesterday for French winning goal, zonal marking isn't for me.

    Nadia @nadia_cab

    Zonal marking on the last corner of the game 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ Bravo Colombia with the block and header while Germany was playing statues. <a href="https://t.co/kPmb3e8Nto">https://t.co/kPmb3e8Nto</a>

    Germany thought it rescued a point from the contest when Alexandra Popp slotted home an 89th-minute penalty for her third goal of the tournament.

    Men in Blazers @MenInBlazers

    ALEXANDRA POPP EQUALIZES FOR GERMANY 🇩🇪⚽️<br><br>Catalina Pèrez brought down Lena Oberdorf with Popp calmly slotting in from the penalty spot. <a href="https://t.co/OEs5msIbBa">pic.twitter.com/OEs5msIbBa</a>

    HF @hfworld_

    📊 Alexandra Popp in FIFA Women's World Cup :<br><br>➡️ 2015 ⚽<br>➡️ 2019 ⚽⚽<br>➡️ 2023 ⚽⚽⚽️<br><br>She keeps on getting better. ✨️ <a href="https://t.co/RGDYjisiyk">pic.twitter.com/RGDYjisiyk</a>

    Popp and Co. fell behind for the first time in the 52nd minute on a Linda Caicedo strike.

    FOX Soccer @FOXSoccer

    ARE YOU SERIOUS LINDA CAICEDO?! 😱<br><br>What a goal for Colombia 🇨🇴🔥 <a href="https://t.co/rR0absMYmt">pic.twitter.com/rR0absMYmt</a>

    ESPN FC @ESPNFC

    18-year-old Linda Caicedo scored an absolute stunner against Germany 🚀🇨🇴 <br><br>THE FUTURE IS HERE 🌟 <a href="https://t.co/80XHa1xxZF">pic.twitter.com/80XHa1xxZF</a>

    The loss kept Germany on three points going into its Group H finale against South Korea, who has not earned a point through two matches.

    Germany is likely headed for a second-place finish, which would come with a round-of-16 matchup against the Group F winner. France is currently in first place in Group F and will be heavily favored to beat already-eliminated Panama.

    Women's Transfer News @womenstransfer

    If France win their group and Germany stay in 2nd, we will see a France vs. Germany blockbuster matchup in the Round of 16 😳 <a href="https://t.co/Gg0xcMueRh">pic.twitter.com/Gg0xcMueRh</a>

    Rich Laverty @RichJLaverty

    If the final games go as you'd expect based on rankings (and very little this tournament has gone as expected), potentially looking at France vs Germany and Colombia vs Brazil in the second round 🔥

    Germany can still finish first with a win over South Korea and a Morocco victory over Colombia, but that may seem like an unlikely pair of results given how Colombia played on Sunday.