Best Reaction to Germany's Loss vs. Colombia in 2023 Women's World Cup

Damian Briggs/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Germany was handed its second-ever Women's World Cup group-stage loss on Sunday by Colombia.

Manuela Vangeas stunned the Germans with her 97th-minute headed goal to give Colombia a 2-1 victory and first place in Group H.

Colombia's win was even more stunning considering how dominant Germany looked in its 6-0 opening win over Morocco.

The second-ranked side in the world was criticized after Vanegas' goal for how it approached its set-piece defending.

Germany thought it rescued a point from the contest when Alexandra Popp slotted home an 89th-minute penalty for her third goal of the tournament.

Popp and Co. fell behind for the first time in the 52nd minute on a Linda Caicedo strike.

The loss kept Germany on three points going into its Group H finale against South Korea, who has not earned a point through two matches.

Germany is likely headed for a second-place finish, which would come with a round-of-16 matchup against the Group F winner. France is currently in first place in Group F and will be heavily favored to beat already-eliminated Panama.

Germany can still finish first with a win over South Korea and a Morocco victory over Colombia, but that may seem like an unlikely pair of results given how Colombia played on Sunday.