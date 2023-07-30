Best Reaction to Germany's Loss vs. Colombia in 2023 Women's World Cup

Best Reaction to Germany's Loss vs. Colombia in 2023 Women's World CupJuly 30, 2023
Germany was handed its second-ever Women's World Cup group-stage loss on Sunday by Colombia.
Squawka Live @Squawka_Live
Only two sides in Women's World Cup history have ever beaten Germany in the group stages of the competition:<br><br>◎ Sweden (1995)<br>◉ Colombia (2023)<br><br>Colombia did it with an 90+7' minute winner. 🤯<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COL</a> <a href="https://t.co/F5PYEmIhYy">pic.twitter.com/F5PYEmIhYy</a>
OptaFranz @OptaFranz
0 - Germany 🇩🇪 have suffered their first defeat in the group stage of a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIFAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIFAWWC</a> since a 2-3 loss against Sweden 🇸🇪 at the 1995 edition – ending the longest ever run without defeat by a nation in the competition's group round (20 games). Stopped.
Manuela Vangeas stunned the Germans with her 97th-minute headed goal to give Colombia a 2-1 victory and first place in Group H.
Colombia's win was even more stunning considering how dominant Germany looked in its 6-0 opening win over Morocco.
The second-ranked side in the world was criticized after Vanegas' goal for how it approached its set-piece defending.
Marva @MarvaMSK
Caicedo will deservedly get all her flowers but I thought Santos and Ramirez were incredible too in that second half. <br><br>Also love that Germany's zonal marking was just like "yeah she won't score from there" and then Vanegas does that. A win for short queens!! 👸 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GERCOL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GERCOL</a>
Germany thought it rescued a point from the contest when Alexandra Popp slotted home an 89th-minute penalty for her third goal of the tournament.
Popp and Co. fell behind for the first time in the 52nd minute on a Linda Caicedo strike.
The loss kept Germany on three points going into its Group H finale against South Korea, who has not earned a point through two matches.
Germany is likely headed for a second-place finish, which would come with a round-of-16 matchup against the Group F winner. France is currently in first place in Group F and will be heavily favored to beat already-eliminated Panama.
Germany can still finish first with a win over South Korea and a Morocco victory over Colombia, but that may seem like an unlikely pair of results given how Colombia played on Sunday.