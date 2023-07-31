Expectations for Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Chiefs' Top Rookies in Preseason

Expectations for Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Chiefs' Top Rookies in PreseasonJuly 31, 2023
The Kansas City Chiefs have reloaded ahead of the 2023 NFL season, and the defending Super Bowl champions are again in good shape to contend for a title. Because not only are they returning much of their core, but they've added some strong complementary players.
That includes the 2023 rookie class. Kansas City picked up quite a bit of talent during the draft earlier this year, and several of these first-year players could be immediate contributors.
The Chiefs have done a good job of staying competitive in recent years, and the development of their younger players has been a big reason why. It may continue with the latest incoming wave of rookies, who will look to prove themselves throughout training camp and the preseason.
Here are some expectations for several of Kansas City's top rookies this preseason.
Felix Anudike-Uzomah, DE
After getting selected by the Chiefs with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, Felix Anudike-Uzomah was unable to fully participate in the team's offseason program. The 21-year-old defensive end was still recovering from thumb surgery at that point.
Now, Anudike-Uzomah is healthy and has been ready to go in his first NFL training camp.
"It was very tough," Anudike-Uzomah recently said, per Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star. "They drafted me to play right away. All the coaches expect a lot of me and it was tough that I couldn't do what they wanted me to do right away. There were a lot of mental reps, a lot of learning the playbook. I couldn't be on the field, so I had to do it mentally."
The fact that Anudike-Uzomah was using that time to familiarize himself with the defense should bode well for both him and the Chiefs. Because he's right, the team did add him to become an immediate contributor.
Expect an impressive August from the former Kansas State standout, as he has the talent to seize a sizable role in Kansas City's edge-rusher rotation for 2023.
Rashee Rice, WR
For the second year in a row, the Chiefs drafted a wide receiver in the second round. They took Skyy Moore with the No. 54 overall pick in 2022, then selected Rashee Rice at No. 55 in 2023, as they try to give quarterback Patrick Mahomes more playmakers to utilize in the offense.
Moore didn't put up huge numbers in his rookie season (22 catches for 250 yards and no touchdowns), but that doesn't mean Rice won't, either. In fact, Rice could even end up higher on Kansas City's WR depth chart than Moore if he impresses leading up to the season.
According to The Athletic's Nate Taylor, Rice's stock has been on the rise early in training camp. The 23-year-old out of SMU has been working with the Chiefs' first-team offense while Kadarius Toney has been out with a knee injury.
Rice has the size (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) and skills to become an impactful NFL wide receiver. He should show that throughout the preseason, as he's already off to a terrific start this summer.
Keondre Coburn, DT
If you're looking for a rookie sleeper in Kansas City, look no further than Keondre Coburn, the former Texas defensive tackle who was drafted in the sixth round earlier this year. He may not have been taken until the 194th pick, but he has a good bit of potential.
The Chiefs needed to bolster their DT depth behind Chris Jones, and the addition of Coburn did that. He played 52 games over five seasons with the Longhorns, so he also brings a lot of high-level college experience into the pros.
Coburn isn't likely to earn a Week 1 starting role with Kansas City. But he should go out and prove that he's worthy of keeping on the 53-man roster, especially because he plays a position of need for the team.
With a strong showing in training camp and the preseason, Coburn should end up as one of the Chiefs' primary backup DTs heading into the regular season. And as he gains experience from there, he may even get more and more playing time.