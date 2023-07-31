Expectations for Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Chiefs' Top Rookies in Preseason

0 of 3

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

The Kansas City Chiefs have reloaded ahead of the 2023 NFL season, and the defending Super Bowl champions are again in good shape to contend for a title. Because not only are they returning much of their core, but they've added some strong complementary players.

That includes the 2023 rookie class. Kansas City picked up quite a bit of talent during the draft earlier this year, and several of these first-year players could be immediate contributors.

The Chiefs have done a good job of staying competitive in recent years, and the development of their younger players has been a big reason why. It may continue with the latest incoming wave of rookies, who will look to prove themselves throughout training camp and the preseason.

Here are some expectations for several of Kansas City's top rookies this preseason.