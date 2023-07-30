Justin Verlander Rumors: Dodgers Interested in Mets SP; Astros Trade 'Unrealistic'

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Following a blockbuster trade that sent Max Scherzer to the Texas Rangers, his former New York Mets' teammate Justin Verlander has been sparking plenty of interest on the trade market as well.

The reigning AL Cy Young award winner is reportedly being targeted by the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya. The pursuit of the deal remains fairly complicated, but Ardaya notes the Dodgers "are in position."

And while it seemed like a reunion with the Houston Astros was a distant possibility, it apparently still feels like an "unrealistic" acquisition for several people within the organization, per Chandler Rome of The Athletic.

This isn't the first time the Dodgers have tried to bring the 40-year-old superstar to Tinsel Town as they pursued him this past offseason before he signed a two-year $86.6 million deal with the Mets, per Ardaya.

Now that New York is big-time sellers ahead of the trade deadline, it may be more feasibly for Los Angeles to reel him and add him to their late season title push and increase their already high ceiling.

The Dodgers have a number of young pitching talents that could entice the Mets into making the deal such as Bobby Miller, Gavin Stone, Ryan Pepiot and Emmett Sheehan, all of whom the Cardinals were looking into when the Dodgers were inquiring about Nolan Arenado, per Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times.

What really complicates the deal is that Verlander, much like Scherzer, has a no-trade clause included in his contract that he'd need to waive before being dealt anywhere. And while it's difficult to imagine him saying no to Southern California and a chance to compete for a title, it's always a possibility.

Verlander told The Athletic's Will Sammon earlier this month that he's committed to the project in New York.

"I remain committed to trying to win a championship here," he said.

On the other hand, Rome reported "there is belief in Houston's current clubhouse" that Verlander would waive his no-trade clause to join the Astros.

Verlander has been decent in his first season with the Mets, though nowhere near the heights of his Cy Young campaign in 2022. He has a 3.24 ERA and a 5-5 record in 15 starts.

If he somehow manages to end up back in Houston, he'll be hoping to recreate the magic from his five seasons with the organization in which he won two World Series titles and two Cy Youngs.

He'd also be in direct competition with Scherzer as the Astros and Texas Rangers are in a heated battle for first place in the AL West. The Rangers currently lead the division by one game but Verlander could be the difference between a division title and a Wild Card slot.