Jerry Jones 'Confident' Dak Prescott Can Lead Cowboys to Super Bowl Berth in 2023

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Dak Prescott is at a crossroads.

The Dallas Cowboys' quarterback is now the longest-tenured signal caller in the entire NFL after Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets. And coming off the worst statistical season of his career, he'll be feeling more pressure than ever to go out and deliver for America's Team.

But if one person believes in Prescott's deliver to take the Cowboys' to the promised land and end their 26-year Super Bowl drought, it's Jerry Jones.

While speaking with ESPN at Dallas' training camp Saturday, Jones expressed his confidence in his quarterback's ability to get it done.

"We're frankly disappointed that we haven't been knocking at the door of being in the Super Bowl with Dak before now, he said. "And so, certainly he's very capable and is capable for years—as far as his age is concerned—of competing for a Super Bowl in my mind."

Since taking over as the Cowboys' starting quarterback as a rookie back in 2016, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year in the process, Prescott hasn't managed to advance past the second round of the playoffs, most recently losing to the San Francisco 49ers last year.

Prescott had a rough regular season last year, throwing for 2,860 yards to go along with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, a career-high that led the league. He had a stronger run in the postseason but Dallas still fell short of its lofty expectations.

And with Rodgers and Tom Brady out of the NFC now, the door may be open a tad bit wider for Prescott and the Cowboys to go running through it.

Jones doesn't seemed to concerned about that though.

"I've always though it's about what you are or aren't, not what your competition is," he said. "And if anybody epitomizes that it is Dak and his preparation and getting ready. So, the big thing is, I'm confident Dak and the team we got together right now has a great chance to [win a Super Bowl]."