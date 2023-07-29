NFL Rumors: Cardinals' Kyler Murray Unlikely to Return from Knee Injury for Week 1

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Kyler Murray will likely not be the first quarterback to take snaps for the Arizona Cardinals this season.

The two-time Pro Bowler is aiming to return by the start of the season after a torn ACL ended his 2022 season prematurely, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported that it's unlikely Murray will open the season under center in the desert.

"It does not sound like anyone is pressing and hoping and wanting for Week 1," Rapoport said. "This is their franchise quarterback—they want to be careful, they want to be cautious. He's pushing, but I don't get the sense that him being on the field Week 1, based on my conversations, is realistic."

Murray suffered the injury during the Cardinals' Week 14 game against the New England Patriots but has been praised for his work ethic this offseason by new head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Murray was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and had three excellent seasons to start his career. He helped lead the Cardinals to a playoff berth in 2021, but did take a step back alongside the team in 2022 before the injury. Murray threw for 2,368 yards and 14 touchdowns against seven interceptions in 11 games.

Colt McCoy, who replaced Murray in 2022 before being injured himself, appears to be the likely Week 1 starter for the Cardinals in Murray's absence. Arizona is set to face the Washington Commanders in Week 1.