Justin Gaethje and The Real Winners and Losers from UFC 291July 29, 2023
Justin Gaethje and The Real Winners and Losers from UFC 291
It was a busy July for the UFC.
Three weeks after producing a 13-bout show topped by a pair of title bouts from its home base in Las Vegas, the mixed martial arts conglomerate is back in business with another high-end extravaganza just more than 400 miles north along Interstate 15.
UFC 291 is the five-bout topper to an 11-bout card from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, where former rivals Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje occupied the headline slot with a scheduled five-rounder whose winner, Gaethje by thunderous second-round head kick KO, was anointed the promotion's latest "BMF" titleholder.
The "BMF" belt was initially awarded to Jorge Masvidal following his defeat of Nate Diaz four years ago at UFC 244 in New York City. Masvidal, who retired following a loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287 in April, was on hand at media events during fight week this time around.
Saturday's show did not include any title bouts, but was co-headlined by a matchup of ex-light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz and former middleweight king Alex Pereira, who made his debut in a new division after losing his 185-pound claim to Israel Adesanya at the same PPV event in Miami where Masvidal completed his octagonal run.
Pereira won by split decision, taking two cards by 29-28 to offset one against him.
The B/R combat team was in position to report on the show in real time while assembling a definitive list of winners and losers. Follow along as the evening progresses to see what we come up with and feel free to drop a thought or two of your own in the comments.
Winner: A Kicking Sequel
There are knockouts. And then there are head-kick knockouts.
And apparently there's something about Utah, too.
Justin Gaethje provided a highlight for 2023 and beyond with a hard right kick to the head that sent an unconscious Dustin Poirier to the mat and ended Saturday's main event after just six minutes.
The official time was 1:00 of the second round.
"Luck and chance are a factor in this cage, and I just thank God I came out on the right side this time," said Gaethje, who lost by KO when the two men fought five years ago. "Win, lose or draw, max effort is what you'll get from me. I'm willing to roll the dice any day."
The win came exactly 343 days after Leon Edwards defeated Kamaru Usman to win the welterweight title at UFC 278, in Utah, with a left-side head kick.
The only thing different about this one was that the victory came when Gaethje leaned forward, faked a left jab, and wrapped a right leg kick around Poirier's upraised hand and crashed it into his jaw.
It was Gaethje's seventh win in nine fights since the Poirier loss and his 20th career professional KO.
"I want to fight for the world championship," Gaethje said.
Winner: Seeking a Deal
Derrick Lewis is officially a free agent.
And there could hardly be a better way to approach a walk year than the way he did.
The menacing heavyweight charged across the cage at Brazilian foe Marcos Rogerio C as soon as referee Dan Miragliotta waved them together, leaped forward with a flying left knee and began the decisive sequence that wound up ending the fight after just 33 seconds.
It was the ninth opening-round triumph of the 38-year-old's career, which began in 2010, and his first win since December 2021. He'd lost three in a row since and said afterward that he'd grown impatient for the feeling of punishing an opponent.
"It's been a long time coming," Lewis said. "I've been wanting to hit mother f--kers for two years. I finally hit somebody."
De Lima tumbled to the floor and Lewis immediately pounced while unleashing a torrent of ground strikes, many of which admittedly landed on his foe's arms and hands. But when the stricken fighter turned to his belly to avoid the barrage, it led to Miragliotta's intervention soon after.
Lewis greeted the victory by removing his trunks in the center of the cage and dancing to the delight of the crowd. He remained ebullient as he chatted with Joe Rogan and said he hoped to be offered a new deal by the UFC, but if that didn't occur he conceded "it is what it is."
Loser: Fighting Father Time
There was a time Tony Ferguson was among the UFC's truly elite.
He won 12 straight fights from 2013 to 2019, handling ex-champs Rafael Dos Anjos and Anthony Pettis along the way, in addition to prolific veteran and fan favorite Donald Cerrone.
But it's over now.
And the last image of him in the Octagon—if Saturday's appearance winds up his last—will be of flailing legs and arms that went silent when the arm triangle choke locked in by Bobby Green took effect, prompting a rescue from referee Dan Miragliotta.
Ferguson was left unconscious, beaten for the sixth straight time since that prodigious win streak.
The veteran had his moments in the first round when his energy and enthusiasm were high, and he rocked Green backward with a few significant strikes.
But Green took advantage of a sloppy takedown try in the second and punished Ferguson, leaving him bloody and swollen and ripe for the taking by the time the third round began.
More punishment was doled out as Ferguson weakened.
And when he failed to get Green in a compromising position with a roll into a leg lock, he was left vulnerable to the choke that became decisive when Green seized Ferguson's neck while driving his shoulder into his throat and isolating his right arm.
Incredibly, it was Green's first submission win since 2013 it added to a skid for Ferguson that now includes two decisions, two KOs and two submissions.
Winner: Offense from Defense
It's a mantra that covers many sports: "The best offense is a good defense."
But while it doesn't always apply to the UFC cage, it did for Kevin Holland.
The affable Texan was in tough against returning veteran grappling ace Michael Chiesa and knew going into their three-round main card opener that staying off the mat was a priority.
So when Chiesa—who'd not fought since November 2021—plowed forward, locked his hands behind Holland's torso and began looking for a way to get things horizontal, it was a big moment.
And when Holland successfully defended the takedown attempt, his offense took over.
Holland followed his escape with effective strikes, including hitting a lurching Chiesa with a knee to the head that dropped the 35-year-old to the floor and left him vulnerable to a D'Arce choke.
Chiesa had lost two previous fights by D'Arce choke and Holland made it three, locking up his foe's left arm while wrenching his body on the mat and drawing a tap at 2:39 of the first.
"He looked good," Joe Rogan said. "Tonight was the best he ever looked."
It was Holland's 12th win in the UFC and leveled his record at 4-4 since a memorable 2020 in which he fought and won five times across seven pandemic-ravaged months.
"I've got a full-blown wrestling coach now. I've grown. I'm mature," Holland said. " When Mike feels like he's in danger, he does bad things. And I took advantage."
Holland has been successful in a recent meltdown to 170 pounds but said he'd be moving back to middleweight if a big fight can't be lined up by year's end.
"I'm gonna take my black a-- back to 185," he said. "I like to eat steaks, have sex and make weight."
Winner: Keeping It Perfect
Jon Anik's description of the welterweight division as "absolutely ruthless" was apt.
But Gabriel Bonfim doesn't seem too concerned. Or too overmatched.
The Brazilian arrived as the only unbeaten pro on Saturday's card, and he left with the same status, choking veteran Trevin Giles into submission after just 73 seconds in the preliminary feature.
It looked easy. And the 25-year-old promised it wouldn't be the last one.
"I'm feeling great. I expected this. I work every day for this," he said. "I will be a champion in this division. Every fight there's a new Gabriel."
Bonfim seized a body lock and tossed Giles to the mat after barely 60 seconds of combat, then bluffed as if he was standing in order to draw Giles in range for the guillotine. The hold was seized when Bonfim wrapped his right arm around his lunging foe's neck and wrapped his legs around his torso, and the tap out came soon after to yield win No. 15.
All 15 wins have come by finish, including 12 by submission alongside three KOs.
Eight of them—and four in a row—have now come inside of five minutes.
"There was no way (Giles) was getting out," Bonfim said. "This is a forte of mine. I'll get everybody."
Winner: Seizing the Highlights
Daniel Cormier shed the perfect light.
"That was sickening, bro," the former dual-champ said upon seeing a replay of the left high kick that provided Russian middleweight Roman Kopylov his sudden second-round victory over Claudio Ribeiro.
Struck often and wobbled occasionally in Round 1 against his active Brazilian opponent, Kopylov recovered quickly at the start of the second and set up his vicious KO with a lurch forward and a feinted jab to disguise a kick that connected flush on the right side of Ribeiro's jaw and instantly rendered him semi-conscious and defenseless on the mat.
It sounded like a bat swatting a watermelon, and, as Joe Rogan said, "It does not get much cleaner than that."
One hammer fist followed as referee Marc Goddard leapt in to protect the stricken fighter and the official end came at 33 seconds, prompting Kopylov's callout of top-six 185-pounder Sean Strickland.
"This is exactly what we planned for," he said. "The first round was to work the body and slowly go up to the head. This is exactly how we trained it."
Loser: Following the Plan
It's a predictable routine for a UFC pay-per-view event.
No plans go off as they're initially laid.
The five-bout main card took a significant hit this time around when the scheduled welterweight scrap between seventh-ranked contender Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson and No. 15 Michel Pereira was scratched following Pereira's three-pound miss at Friday's weigh in.
Two fights on the preliminary card were also impacted, but not canceled.
Joanne Wood was removed from her flyweight bout with Priscila Cachoeira due to visa issues and replaced by Miranda Maverick, while Yohan Lainesse was pulled from his welterweight bout with Matthew Semelsberger due to illness and replaced by Uros Medic.
Discussions aimed at keeping the Thompson-Pereira fight on the pay-per-view card commenced after Pereira came in at 174 pounds, but Thompson, who weighed a half-pound under the 171-pound non-title limit, decided to nix it.
He subsequently took to Instagram to explain his rationale.
"Fighters who miss weight face far too few consequences and are often allowed to fight with a significant competitive advantage," he said.
"This appears to be happening more and more these days. Hopefully the decision to not move forward with the fight will discourage others from missing weight in the future."
Winner: Filling the Gaps
Turns out it was a big night for the late-stage subs.
Miranda Maverick entered on late notice for her bout for Priscila Cachoeira, but was nevertheless a significant favorite, going off at -335 and justifying the billing with a dominant third-round finish.
The 26-year-old flyweight scored takedowns in each of the first two rounds against her strike-centric opponent, then got it to the mat again in the third and ended things after seizing Cachoeira's right arm and locking in the armbar that ended matters at 2:11.
"I wanted to make sure there was no fight left in her by the time I went for a submission," said Maverick, who won for the fifth time in eight UFC appearances, "and there wasn't."
One fight later, it was a +160 underdog on top when Uros Medic TKO'd Matthew Semelsberger, also in Round 3.
The welterweights were competitively even through 10 minutes before Medic triggered the decisive sequence with punches that were followed by a spinning left forearm that sent Semelsberger reeling backward toward the fence.
The Serbian immediately pounced and threw a half-dozen strikes toward his fallen foe before referee Tyler Tomlinson stepped in at 2:36 and gave Medic his third in in four UFC fights.
It was Semelsberger's second straight loss and fourth in nine UFC fights.
Full Card Results
Main Card
Justin Gaethje def. Dustin Poirier by KO (head kick), 1:00, Round 2
Alex Pereira def. Jan Blachowicz by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Derrick Lewis def. Marcos Rogerio de Lima by KO (strikes), 0:33, Round 1
Bobby Green def. Tony Ferguson by submission (arm triangle choke), 4:54, Round 3
Kevin Holland def. Michael Chiesa by submission (D'Arce choke), 2:39, Round 1
Preliminary Card
Gabriel Bonfim def. Trevin Giles by submission (guillotine choke), 1:13, Round 1
CJ Vergara def. Vinicius Salvador by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
Roman Kopylov def. Claudio Ribeiro by KO (head kick), 0:33, Round 2
Jake Matthews def. Darrius Flowers by submission (rear-naked choke), 2:37, Round 2
Early Preliminary Card
Uros Medic def. Matthew Semelsberger by TKO (punches), 2:36, Round 3
Miranda Maverick def. Priscila Cachoeira by submission (armbar), 2:11, Round 3
Gambling problem? Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY).
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/LA/MD/MI/NJ/PA/TN/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (CA-ONT), or calling 1-888-532-3500 (VA).
Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (19+ CA-ONT) (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA (select parishes)/MD/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY/CA-ONT only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See terms at draftkings.com/sportsbook. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.