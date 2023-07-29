Jonathan Taylor Rumors: Colts Status Is 'Much Worse' Than Known amid Contract Demand

Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Amid ongoing tensions with running backs wanting to get paid commensurate with their level of production, Jonathan Taylor's relationship with the Indianapolis Colts appears to be in a very precarious position.

ESPN's Stephen Holder tweeted things between Taylor and the Colts "seem to be unraveling and that everything is on the table right now." In response to a fan comment, he added their relationship is "much worse than you think."

This isn't very surprising because Taylor's agent has been speaking out in light of comments from Colts owner Jim Irsay.

In response to the discussion around running back contracts, Irsay decided to tweet about it and ended it with "some agents are selling 'bad faith.'"

After NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted he hoped the relationship between Taylor and the Colts can be fixed, Malki Kawa, Taylor's agent, responded in a quote tweet:

Kawa also quote tweeted Irsay's comment and said, "Bad faith is not paying your top offensive player."

Taylor is entering the final season of his rookie contract and will earn $4.3 million in base salary. He was placed on the physically unable to perform list to open training camp while recovering from offseason ankle surgery.

Last season saw Taylor battle injuries that limited him to just 11 games. He was coming off a 2021 season that saw him finish second in Offensive Player of the Year voting after leading the league in rushing attempts (332), rushing yards (1,811), rushing touchdowns (18), yards from scrimmage (2,171) and total touchdowns (20).

Taylor set career-lows in attempts (192), rushing yards (861), rushing touchdowns (four) and yards per attempt (45) in 2022.

The Colts selected Taylor with the No. 41 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. He has appeared in 43 games over the past three seasons.