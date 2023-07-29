Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Dak Prescott Can Play Into 40s Like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers

Rob Carr/Getty Images

CeeDee Lamb envisions a lengthy NFL tenure for his signal-caller.

The Dallas Cowboys receiver spoke about Dak Prescott and that while a quarterback's 30th birthday can signal a decline in production, he thinks Prescott's longevity is more in tune with those who have defied father time.

"He's old," Lamb said. (via Todd Archer of ESPN.com). "He don't like old but it's that big 3-0 in this league is different. Obviously, you got guys like [New York Jets quarterback] Aaron Rodgers, who's a great, and you got [former quarterback] Tom Brady who played until he was 45. Plenty of guys don't do that, but I see Dak doing that.'

Prescott is the last remaining Cowboy from the 2016 draft class and is entering his eighth season in the league. He has been named to the Pro Bowl twice and has led the Cowboys to four playoff appearances.

While his presence in the league has been significant since early in his rookie season, the age-30 turn has bested many promising quarterbacks. His predecessor, Tony Romo, lasted until he was 36 but struggled with injuries after 34, and Troy Aikman, the Cowboys quarterback during their success in the 1990s, retired at 34 as well.

This would appear to signal that Prescott is closer to the end than the beginning, but Lamb associating him with Rodgers and Brady contrasts that thought. Those two have a combined six MVP awards post 30 and Brady won four Super Bowls after his 30th birthday and two after his 40th.

If Prescott were to have career longevity in the range of those two, it would give him plenty of opportunities to capture a Super Bowl victory and further cement himself in Cowboys lore.