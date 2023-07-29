Video: Chiefs' Travis Kelce Punches Jack Cochrane During Training Camp Drill

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Things got a little testy at Kansas City Chiefs training camp on Saturday after Travis Kelce caught a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes.

In a video recorded by Nicholas Roesch of Chiefs Wire, the All-Pro tight end seemed to take exception to Jack Cochrane swatting at the ball and threw a punch at the linebacker.

Scuffles between teammates are common during training camp. It seems especially true when Kelce is involved. This is the second straight day he's given a little extra to someone for trying to go after the ball.

Kelce got into it with cornerback Dicaprio Bootle on Friday. Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride noted there seemed to be "more extracurricular activity than usual" yesterday, and Kelce was "agitated" with a referee earlier before his altercation with Bootle.

In fairness to Kelce, both Cochrane and Bootle made their swipes at the ball well after the play was over. Their actions were harmless enough and not putting him at any risk for injury.

Despite the incidents, the Chiefs were able to carry on with their practices.

Cochrane, an undrafted free agent heading into his second season, is fighting to make the 53-man roster. Getting on the wrong side of the most important pass-catcher on the team doesn't seem like the best way to endear yourself to head coach Andy Reid.