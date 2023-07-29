Frank Gore Agrees to Contract to Join 49ers' Front Office; Played 10 Seasons in SF

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers legend Frank Gore is back with the organization in an official capacity.

The five-time Pro Bowler signed on to work in San Francisco's front office as a football advisor.

A third-round draft pick by the 49ers in 2005, Gore spent the first 10 seasons of his career with the club. He was named to each of his five Pro Bowls during that span and was a second-team All-Pro selection in 2006.

After leaving the 49ers following the 2014 season, Gore had stints with the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and New York Jets.

Despite not playing during the 2021 season, Gore didn't officially announce his retirement from the NFL until June 2, 2022. He signed a one-day contract to retire as a member of the 49ers.

49ers CEO Jed York announced that same day Gore will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame. He is the 31st member of the Hall of Fame, joining a group that includes Jerry Rice, Joe Montana, Steve Young, Terrell Owens and Ronnie Lott.

Gore is San Francisco's all-time rushing leader (11,073) and ranks third in NFL history with 16,000 yards. He ran for at least 1,000 yards in eight of his 10 seasons with the 49ers and helped the team reach three straight NFC Championship Games from 2011 to '13.

The University of Miami alum ran for 110 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries in San Francisco's 34-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Super Bowl 47.