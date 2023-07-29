NFL Rumors: Former Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott to Visit Patriots amid Dalvin Cook Buzz

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

As rumors about Dalvin Cook circling the AFC East continue to grow, at least one team in the division is also looking at another free-agent running back.

Per NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Ezekiel Elliott is visiting the New England Patriots on Saturday.

Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh told reporters earlier this week the team was going to at least evaluate the possibility of bringing in Cook.

ESPN's Rich Cimini noted Cook is in New York and will visit the Jets on Sunday. The four-time Pro Bowler hasn't been shy about expressing his infatuation with Gang Green in recent days.

Cook has also maintained an interest in the Miami Dolphins, though it's unclear how invested they are in adding another running back with Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., rookie De'Von Achane and Myles Gaskin on the roster.

It's been a fairly quiet offseason for Elliott since he was released by the Dallas Cowboys on March 15. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said last month on The Pat McAfee Show returning to the Cowboys could make sense.

The 28-year-old has been letting teams know he's staying in shape by posting workout videos with his trainers on social media.

New England's running back depth chart currently includes Rhamondre Stevenson, Pierre Strong Jr., Ty Montgomery II and Kevin Harris. Stevenson led the team in rushing yards (1,040), yards from scrimmage (1,461) and tied for the team lead in total touchdowns (six).

Elliott spent the past seven seasons with the Cowboys. The three-time Pro Bowler led the NFL in rushing attempts and rushing yards in two of his first three seasons. He ran for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns in 15 appearances last season.