Cowboys' Trevon Diggs Rips 49ers' Jauan Jennings on Instagram After WR's Trash Talk

The Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers are not set to face off until Week 5, but their first clash has already taken place on social media.

Niners receiver Jauan Jennings commented, "Can't wait to see him again," on a video of him knocking Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs to the ground.

Diggs answered by saying Jennings would "never line up in front of me in your life."

Diggs and Jennings last faced one another when the two teams met on January 16 during the Divisional Round in Dallas. Jennings and the 49ers advanced to the NFC Championship with a 19-12 win.

That marked the second straight time the 49ers have knocked the Cowboys out of the postseason picture. Dallas dropped a 23-17 decision in a wild-card game against San Francisco in 2022.

That's bad news for the Cowboys, but it's good news for NFL fans who enjoy watching rivalries. The Cowboys-Niners rivalry, named by CBS Sports as one of the top rivalry of the 90's, had cooled down for a few years prior to these latest battles.

The conflict between Jennings and Diggs is a sign that this rivalry is back on track, making the October 8 battle in San Francisco one to watch this season. It will mark the first time these teams have met in a Sunday Night Football game since 1990.