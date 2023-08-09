Ranking the NBA's Most Underrated Players of the Last 5 Years

1 of 5

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Part of the lack of appreciation for Larry Nance Jr. has to do with his health. He's averaged fewer than 60 appearances per season during his career.

The other part may be a lack of scoring, but basketball is about so much more than putting the ball in the basket. Although Nance has averaged only 8.5 points over the last five years, he does just about everything else to contribute to his teammates scoring and to make life more difficult for opposing offenses.

During this half-decade, no one matches or exceeds all of Nance's marks for rebounding percentage, assist percentage, block percentage and steal percentage. If you lower the qualifiers a tad, the only name you add to the list is Nikola Jokić.

Nance obviously isn't on the two-time MVP's level, but he does so many little, unheralded things to help a team win. Even though he's spent much of his career on losing teams, that impact still shows up in the numbers.

Nance has never had a negative net rating swing in his career. In other words, his teams' plus-minus per 100 possessions has been better with him on the floor in every one of his eight campaigns. In the five seasons we're contemplating here, Nance's squads' net ratings were 4.8 points better when he played.

He's had only a few chances to showcase his wide-ranging skills and positional versatility (he can play the 4 or 5) in the playoffs, but Nance could undoubtedly fit on any good team and immediately help.