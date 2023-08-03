Most Likely Heel or Face Turns at WWE SummerSlam 2023

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com.

SummerSlam 2023 has the makings of an all-time classic WWE event with a match card that looks electric from start to finish. Nothing is out of place, and nothing should overshadow the rest of the action.



However, even the best cards are only great with special moments playing out alongside the in-ring action. Last year's pay-per-view featured the debut of Damage CTRL and Brock Lesnar flipping a wrestling ring with a tractor.



How will 2023 match up? What moments will this show deliver that can never be forgotten?



Could Bianca Belair embrace a more aggressive persona to get back her title or at least get revenge against Charlotte Flair? Will the WWE Universe see The Usos turn against each other?



Will The Judgment Day turn against each other if Finn Bálor cannot take the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins? Could LA Knight finally embrace the fan reaction on the way to lasting success?



WWE has a chance to do something special at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday while changing the roster for months to come.

These are the most likely heel and face turns for SummerSlam 2023.

