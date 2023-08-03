Most Likely Heel or Face Turns at WWE SummerSlam 2023

Most Likely Heel or Face Turns at WWE SummerSlam 2023August 3, 2023
SummerSlam 2023 has the makings of an all-time classic WWE event with a match card that looks electric from start to finish. Nothing is out of place, and nothing should overshadow the rest of the action.
However, even the best cards are only great with special moments playing out alongside the in-ring action. Last year's pay-per-view featured the debut of Damage CTRL and Brock Lesnar flipping a wrestling ring with a tractor.
How will 2023 match up? What moments will this show deliver that can never be forgotten?
Could Bianca Belair embrace a more aggressive persona to get back her title or at least get revenge against Charlotte Flair? Will the WWE Universe see The Usos turn against each other?
Will The Judgment Day turn against each other if Finn Bálor cannot take the World Heavyweight Championship from Seth Rollins? Could LA Knight finally embrace the fan reaction on the way to lasting success?
WWE has a chance to do something special at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday while changing the roster for months to come.
These are the most likely heel and face turns for SummerSlam 2023.
Face: Finn Bálor
The Judgment Day are on the verge of complete WWE domination, but that doesn't mean they are perfectly in sync. Finn Bálor and Damian Priest remain at odds about the future of the group.
The Irishman is growing ever more jealous of his fellow stablemates while fueled by his rage toward Seth Rollins. If he loses against The Visionary at SummerSlam, he may just break.
While WWE has teased both Bálor and Priest turning face, it is the former who looks more likely to be left behind by The Judgment Day while the latter will soon turn his Money in the Bank briefcase into gold and no longer need the Irishman.
This may come on Saturday, when The Prince could leave Rollins vulnerable enough for a cash-in after a losing effort against the world heavyweight champion.
Priest, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have a dynamic that will make them great with or without Bálor, especially with gold in their hands.
The seeds have been planted, but WWE has teased these moments before without delivering on them.
Heel: Jimmy Uso
Sometimes, a turn is a bad idea, but that doesn't mean WWE isn't considering it.
The Bloodline story has reached its natural conclusion as The Usos went against Roman Reigns to forge their own path. The brothers should support each other in a fight against The Tribal Chief no matter what.
However, Jimmy Uso turning on Jey Uso would be a very WWE move, setting up a battle of the twins beyond SummerSlam.
While Jimmy vs. Jey could be a great match at the right time, this step would be too contrived at this point. The Bloodline angle has shown the importance of patience.
It may be the right day soon, but hopefully it won't happen on Saturday.
Face: Giovanni Vinci
Imperium has a chance to take over Raw, but it will only happen if everyone in the group is ready to work together. And Gunther has questioned whether Giovanni Vinci is worthy of his place in the stable recently.
The Ring General has also questioned Ludwig Kaiser, but the German responded with a memorable victory over Matt Riddle on Monday's Raw.
Vinci has not been able to pick up wins lately, and it would not be the first time he was left behind while Imperium thrives. He was originally left in NXT when his stablemates headed to SmackDown in April 2022.
If it is going to happen, SummerSlam could be the perfect time for Gunther to turn against the Italian. This could allow Vinci to bring up his NXT gimmick and show off his own personality alone.
Meanwhile, Imperium will continue to thrive no matter what. A face turn for Vinci could allow Ilja Dragunov to fill the vacancy in the group.
Heel: Bianca Belair
The stars are aligning for Bianca Belair to make a dramatic heel turn during or after her WWE Women's Championship match at SummerSlam, particularly at the expense of Charlotte Flair.
Asuka will remain champion after the Triple Threat title match unless Iyo Sky cashes in, but Belair and Flair need to feud to bring them both back into the limelight. The story is all there, especially when The EST of WWE fails to recapture her championship.
This would not be the first time Flair has instigated a heel turn during a Triple Threat title match at SummerSlam, and hopefully it works out just as well for Belair as it did Becky Lynch in 2018.
Belair is likely to stay a heel longer than The Man, and an extended feud with The Queen will allow her to show more of her personality after a face run that lost steam over a long year as champion.
Face: LA Knight
LA Knight may already be a face to the fans, but he continues to play the heel. He is set to face Sheamus on Friday's SmackDown before competing in the SummerSlam Battle Royal.
This is all a strong stage to make the most complete change necessary to build a top star in WWE. The Megastar is just too popular not to push coming out of Saturday night.
If Knight were to show respect to his opponents or start a feud with a hated heel such as Austin Theory or even Roman Reigns, he would quickly and noticeably turn face.
The time is right, and it's up to WWE to deliver on the big story. If it does not happen soon, fans may force a turn for The Megastar by turning against any fan favorite he faces.