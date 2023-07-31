Ranking 5 NBA Rookies Who Could Actually Win ROY over Victor Wembanyama

0 of 5

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

With his unbelievable size, NBA-ready defense and a clear path to minutes with the San Antonio Spurs, Victor Wembanyama is a pretty strong favorite to win 2023-24 Rookie of the Year at -125, according to FanDuel's Sportsbook.

A handful of others could spoil his Year 1 welcome party, though.

Rookie of the Year is often about points and visibility, so finding the players likeliest to get the former is key. The latter often comes by virtue of the points.

Which players have the skills necessary to force their way onto the floor and the right teammates to facilitate productive campaigns?

Scroll below to find the top five, based on the aforementioned need, quick access to a role and some scoring opportunities.