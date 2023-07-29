Bartolo Colon to Officially Retire from MLB as Met in Special September Ceremony

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Big Sexy is set to be immortalized in the Big Apple.

After retiring from professional baseball June 2, Bartolo Colón will "officially" retire as a New York Met on Sept. 17 and will be honored during a ceremony as the Mets take on the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field, according to an announcement by the organization on Twitter.

The first 15,000 fans at the game will also receive a "Big Sexy" long sleeve shirt to commemorate the event.

Colón, 50, last played in the big leagues as recently as 2018 with the Texas Rangers. Since then he's suited up for the Acereros de Monclova of the Mexican League as well as the Águilas Cibaeñas in his native Dominican Republic.

A former AL Cy Young award winner with the Angels in 2005, Colón played for 12 different organization over his MLB career that spanned over two decades. One of his longer stints was with the Mets from 2014-16, becoming a beloved fan favorite.

He even had the most viral moment of his career while in New York, hitting his first career homer against the San Diego Padres on May 7, 2016.

Colón retires as a Mets' icon and developed a cult following during his time with the team. He leaves baseball with 247 career wins, 2,535 strikeouts and a 4.12 ERA.