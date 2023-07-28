Chris Jones Likes Tweet Saying He Won't Be with Chiefs Next Year Without New Contract

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, who did not report to training camp this week in a holdout for a long-term extension, liked a Tweet Friday stating that he "won't be a Chief next year without a new contract."

Jones is heading into the final year of his four-year, $80-million deal with the Chiefs. He is currently set to become a UFA in 2024.

Jones is coming off of a first-team All-Pro season in which he tied a career-high with 15.5 sacks, good for fourth in the NFL, and finished as a Defensive Player of the Year finalist as he helped the Chiefs reach the Super Bowl.

With that in mind, Jones wants to cash in on that season by earning a long-term deal worth around $30 million per year, according to The Athletic's Nate Taylor. That would give him second-highest AAV of any defensive tackle in the NFL.

Jones used a similar strategy when campaigning for his last Chiefs contract. In 2020, prior to being offered his four-year deal, he Tweeted in support of a report saying he might not play in 2020 without a long-term contract offer.

Jones is accruing $50,000 in fines for each missed day of training camp. He was also absent from the team's mandatory minicamp in June. As of the beginning of training camp, the Chiefs and their star defensive tackle are "far apart" on a deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.