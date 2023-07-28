Lakers' LeBron James Unveils Nike LeBron 21 Sneaker in Instagram Photo

AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James revealed the Nike LeBron 21 in a pair of Instagram posts on Friday.

B/R Kicks relayed some of the images:

Per Brian Betschart of Sneaker Files, the Nike LeBron 21 is expected to be released during "Fall/Holiday 2023."

The following colorways will drop in Holiday 2023, per Betschart: "'Black/Particle Grey-Wolf Grey-Pink,' 'Light Bone/Campfire Orange-Celestine Blue-Pink Rise-Dark Russet,' 'Melon Tint/Light Bone-Saturn Gold-Pink Rise,' and 'Violet Dust/Melon Tint-Purple Cosmos.'"

The 38-year-old James is about to enter his 21st NBA season. The 13-time All-NBA First Team member and four-time NBA MVP just averaged 28.9 points on 50.0 percent shooting, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists for a Lakers team that reached the Western Conference Finals.