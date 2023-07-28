X

    Lakers' LeBron James Unveils Nike LeBron 21 Sneaker in Instagram Photo

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJuly 28, 2023

    Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) attempts to drive to the basket in the first half of an NBA basketball game Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe)
    AP Photo/Emil T. Lippe

    Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James revealed the Nike LeBron 21 in a pair of Instagram posts on Friday.

    B/R Kicks relayed some of the images:

    Per Brian Betschart of Sneaker Files, the Nike LeBron 21 is expected to be released during "Fall/Holiday 2023."

    The following colorways will drop in Holiday 2023, per Betschart: "'Black/Particle Grey-Wolf Grey-Pink,' 'Light Bone/Campfire Orange-Celestine Blue-Pink Rise-Dark Russet,' 'Melon Tint/Light Bone-Saturn Gold-Pink Rise,' and 'Violet Dust/Melon Tint-Purple Cosmos.'"

    The 38-year-old James is about to enter his 21st NBA season. The 13-time All-NBA First Team member and four-time NBA MVP just averaged 28.9 points on 50.0 percent shooting, 8.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists for a Lakers team that reached the Western Conference Finals.