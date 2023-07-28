Yankees News: Aaron Judge Activated from IL, Will Return from Toe Injury vs. Orioles

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Court is officially back in session.

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has been activated off the 10-day injured list and will return from a toe injury on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards, the club announced.

Judge hasn't suited up for the Bronx Bombers in more than one month after suffering a sprain of the ligament in his right big toe during a June 3 matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The reigning American League MVP suffered the injury while making a catch up against the outfield wall at Dodger Stadium. He smacked his toe into the concrete bottom of the wall while making the play.

Judge acknowledged earlier this week that he won't be pain-free when he returns to the lineup, but manager Aaron Boone said he hopes the slugger can play in right field instead of serving as the club's designated hitter in his comeback:



"He just started taking live at-bats. So yeah, we'll do whatever we have to do. But he's got to build up from kind of a workload standpoint of, you don't just go from taking batting practice or lifting weights or working out to going out and playing nine innings, whether it's DH or right field. But hoping and feeling that right field will be in play. So this is all just part of kind of building him up a little better."

Judge was having a solid season prior to his stint on the injured list, slashing .291/.404/.674 with 19 home runs, 40 RBI and three stolen bases in 49 games, and the Pinstripes will be hoping he can kickstart a turnaround.

The 31-year-old's return to the lineup couldn't come at a better time for the Yankees, who have spiraled out of a playoff spot sitting fifth in the AL East with a 54-48 record and are 2.5 games out of a wild card berth.

Luckily, the Yankees have plenty of time to lock up a postseason spot.