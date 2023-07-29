AEW Rampage Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 28

0 of 0

AEW

Welcome to Bleacher Report's live coverage and recap of AEW Rampage on July 28.

This week's show featured a huge Battle Royal with most of the tag teams in AEW competing for a chance to face the winners of FTR vs. Adam Cole and MJF.

One tag team that wasn't in the Battle Royal was The Kingdom, but Mike Bennett and Matt Taven had their own match to worry about.

We also saw two former AEW women's champions collide when Nyla Rose faced Hikaru Shida, and Kip Sabian took on the high-flying Komander.

Let's take a look at what happened on this week's episode of AEW Rampage.