Expectations for Broderick Jones, Steelers' Top Rookies in PreseasonJuly 31, 2023
Expectations for Broderick Jones, Steelers' Top Rookies in Preseason
With training camp fully underway and the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason opener scheduled for August 11, the buildup to the 2023 season has officially begun.
The Steelers appear poised to make a return to the postseason after missing out at 9-8 in 2022. Second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett is expected to make strides, and Pittsburgh added seasoned veterans like Patrick Peterson, Isaac Seumalo and Allen Robinson II during the offseason.
If Pittsburgh hopes to be more than just a playoff participant, however, it's also going to need strong contributions from its rookie class. If first-year players like offensive tackle Broderick Jones and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. shine out of the gate, the Steelers could be more than just wild-card threats.
They could be pushing for the AFC North crown.
First, though, Pittsburgh's rookies will have to prove themselves in training camp and during the preseason. Are they up to the challenge? Let's dive into some realistic preseason expectations for the Steelers' top rookie selections.
OT Broderick Jones
Round 1 (14th Overall)
The Steelers traded up to snag former Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones in the middle of the first round. Presumably, they did so to find an upgrade over Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle.
Moore was responsible for 10 penalties and seven sacks allowed in 2022, according to Pro Football Focus. However, Jones isn't likely to open the preseason as Moore's replacement.
"He's got to earn it," general manager Omar Khan said, per Curt Popejoy of Steelers Wire.
Moore has the NFL experience that Jones lacks, and the Steelers aren't going to rush the rookie onto the field before he's ready. One of their goals—aside from making the playoffs—is to develop Pickett into an above-average starter. Having a liability at left tackle would work against that goal.
Therefore, fans should expect to see Moore hang onto the starting job, at least initially. Jones is likely to get a little run with the starters during the preseason and see extensive playing time with the second and third units. If he shows enough over the first two exhibition games, he might get the starting job in the preseason finale.
Performance-wise, fans can probably expect a few rookie miscues, though when Jones is in against backups, his potential to physically dominate should be on full display.
CB Joey Porter Jr.
Round 2 (32nd Overall)
Porter may have an easier path to a starting job than Jones due to the position he plays. It's no fun when a cornerback experiences early rookie struggles, but it isn't going to impact the young signal-caller that Pittsburgh is looking to develop.
Porter, the 10th-ranked prospect on the Bleacher Report Scouting Department's final big board, also has the tools to be an immediate starter.
"Porter is the best cornerback in this draft class. He may not be as polished as some of the other top cornerbacks in previous classes, but with his length and physicality, he's comparable," Cory Giddings of the B/R Scouting Department wrote.
With Porter finally under contract, he should be up to speed by the start of the preseason and should get an early crack at a starting role.
Pittsburgh will be looking for a dependable starter alongside Peterson, who has inside-outside versatility and could play the nickel role if multiple perimeter starters emerge. This will give Porter an early opportunity.
Even if Porter doesn't start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on August 11, fans should expect to see him with the first team before the preseason ends and to showcase the skills that made him the top selection of Day 2.
DT Keeanu Benton
Round 2 (49th Overall)
Keeanu Benton was a highly-touted prospect coming out of Wisconsin, and if he impresses enough during camp and the preseason, he could sneak into a starting role.
However, there are obstacles along Benton's path to playing time. Pittsburgh still has Cameron Heyward as the centerpiece of their defensive front, and 2022 starter Montravius Adams is back as well.
2023 third-round pick DeMarvin Leal, who can play defensive end or tackle, could also keep Benton deeper on the depth chart initially.
The Steelers tend to be patient with their rookies—Pickett sitting behind Mitch Trubisky to open the 2022 season serves as a recent example. Therefore, it's not hard to envision Leal seeing an increased role while Benton develops.
However, the plan could quickly change if Benton shows an ability to pressure opposing quarterbacks from the interior—something Adams (zero sacks, one QB pressure in 2022) doesn't do.
Expect Benton to see time with the second and third units during the preseason and to be tested as an interior pass-rusher often. That's likely the role the Steelers envision for Benton, who tallied 4.5 sacks last season. If he shows proficiency as a pass-rusher in exhibition games, he'll earn a spot in the regular-season rotation.