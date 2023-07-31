Expectations for Broderick Jones, Steelers' Top Rookies in Preseason

0 of 3

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

With training camp fully underway and the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason opener scheduled for August 11, the buildup to the 2023 season has officially begun.



The Steelers appear poised to make a return to the postseason after missing out at 9-8 in 2022. Second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett is expected to make strides, and Pittsburgh added seasoned veterans like Patrick Peterson, Isaac Seumalo and Allen Robinson II during the offseason.



If Pittsburgh hopes to be more than just a playoff participant, however, it's also going to need strong contributions from its rookie class. If first-year players like offensive tackle Broderick Jones and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. shine out of the gate, the Steelers could be more than just wild-card threats.



They could be pushing for the AFC North crown.



First, though, Pittsburgh's rookies will have to prove themselves in training camp and during the preseason. Are they up to the challenge? Let's dive into some realistic preseason expectations for the Steelers' top rookie selections.

