Ravens' Odell Beckham Jr. Has 'No Real Limitations' at Practice After Knee Injury

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

In his first week of practice with the Baltimore Ravens, Odell Beckham Jr.'s knee doesn't seem to be a problem.

Speaking to reporters at training camp, the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver said there are "no real limitations" to what he's able to do at practice.

As for where his knee and body are at physically, Beckham explained he feels "good" right now.

"I don't know percentages; I just feel good," he said. "I feel like I'm going to continue to work to get back to who I know I truly am."

Beckham went on a long journey from tearing his ACL in the second quarter of Super Bowl 56 with the Los Angeles Rams to signing with the Baltimore Ravens on April 9.

There were reports during the 2022 season that Beckham was targeting a November return to the field.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA Today's Jarrett Bell on Dec. 16 Beckham was "going to join us" with "the complete goal of getting ready for a playoff game or two" and figuring their partnership for beyond the 2022 campaign later.

Jones would walk back his comments a few days later:

Questions about when Beckham was going to be medically cleared to play were never answered, and he wound up going unsigned until the Ravens stepped up with an offer to his liking this offseason.

Expectations are high in Baltimore with a new-look receiving corps led by Beckham, Rashod Bateman, rookie Zay Flowers and the addition of Todd Monken to the coaching staff as offensive coordinator.

If Beckham can play close to the level he was with the Rams at the end of the 2021 season and into the playoffs, he will be the best receiver Lamar Jackson has had during his NFL career.