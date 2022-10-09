NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. Targeting Return from Injury for After Trade Deadline

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is planning to make his return from a torn ACL in mid-November, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

As a result, Rapoport reported that "an imminent signing would be a major surprise." Beckham could decide to wait after the Nov. 1 trade deadline, at which point he'd have a better idea of the free-agent landscape.

Rapoport added that the three-time Pro Bowler "could trigger a feeding frenzy in November as the only top player at his position available" and "will have his late-season suitors."

It helps that Beckham made such a positive impact for the Los Angeles Rams after he signed there in the middle of the 2021 season. His regular-season numbers (27 receptions, 305 yards, five touchdowns) were solid, and he saved his best work for the postseason. The 29-year-old caught 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns in Los Angeles' title run.

Per Rapoport, Beckham's surgically repaired knee is also "much healthier than it was when he signed with L.A." Beckham said in July that he "really played the whole back half of the season without an ACL."

In terms of OBJ's next stop, the Rams have been considered by many to be the favorites.

Los Angeles maintained his locker ahead of the regular season, and the lackluster production of Allen Robinson (nine receptions, 95 yards, one touchdown) has created the clear need for another wideout.

If Beckham wants to win another Super Bowl, then the Rams might not be his best bet, however. The reigning champions are 2-2 to open the 2022 season, with their top-heavy roster and lack of depth presenting some challenges.

Once Beckham is ready to make his choice, he'll have plenty of options outside of Southern California.