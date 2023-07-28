France vs. Brazil: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

France vs. Brazil: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023July 28, 2023
One of the most anticipated group-stage matches at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup carries extra intrigue than it did before the tournament.
Brazil leads Group F with three points and France is in need of a victory after only earning a point from its opener against Jamaica. The match takes place at 6 a.m. ET on Saturday morning on Fox, the Fox Sports app and FoxSports.com.
France, who made the quarterfinals in each of the last three World Cups, was one of a few top squads that delivered an average opening performance.
Brazil, on the other hand, wasted no time announcing its presence in Australia and New Zealand behind an Ary Borges hat-trick.
A win puts Brazil in a great spot to win Group F. It can clinch first place if Jamaica and Panama draw on Saturday.
First place in Group F is one of the most coveted spots in the group stage because the Group F runner-up likely plays Germany in the round of 16.
Match Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Money Line
France (+165; bet $100 to win $165)
Brazil (+170)
Draw (+210)
Over/Under
Over 2.5 Goals (+125)
Under 2.5 Goals (-180)
Brazil Looking for First Win over France
Brazil has never beaten France in 11 all-time meetings.
France owns six victories and there have been five draws in the series. The most notable recent result was France's 2-1 win in extra time in the round of 16 at the 2019 Women's World Cup.
Brazil appears to be in a good position to end Les Bleues' 11-game unbeaten run in the head-to-head series.
The Selecao should have a ton of confidence from their 4-0 thumping of Panama, and they have the right mix of experience and young stars in the lineup.
Ary Borges announced herself on the World Cup stage with a hat-trick against Panama, while stalwarts, like Debinha, Rafaelle and Tamires turned in strong performances.
Brazil has arguably the biggest X-factor off the bench in Marta, the World Cup's all-time leading scorer.
The 37-year-old is more than capable of producing a few moments of brilliance in a brief spurt off the bench, and she could be the difference-maker on Saturday if the match is still close late into the second half.
Brazil should also be motivated by the avoidance of Germany. A win over France would give the Selecao six points in Group F ahead of their final group game against Jamaica, a match in which they would be heavily favored.
A win over France may seal first place, but if not, it will at least put Brazil in a very comfortable spot heading into Wednesday.
France May Be Without Wendie Renard
France captain and defender Wendie Renard may not play on Saturday.
The 33-year-old suffered a calf injury in the scoreless draw against Jamaica and her status for the Brazil showdown is uncertain.
"Our hope is that everything goes well because we need her," France coach Herve Renard said Friday night, per the AP's Jenna Fryer. "We are not sure tonight 100%. Our trainings are quite intense and we will have to see how things happen once we face the match."
Renard is one of two French players in the World Cup squad with over 100 international appearances. Forward Eugenie Le Sommer is the other.
The defender is not just a force in the back, she is one of France's biggest threats on set pieces. She has 34 goals in international play, four of which came at the 2019 World Cup.
France is preparing to play with and without Renard, but if she is unavailable, Brazil's attackers could have an easier route to goal.
France's overall performance must be better, regardless of if Renard plays or not. Its attack only put four of its 13 shots on target against Jamaica. Eleven of those attempts came within the penalty area.
Les Bleues can't afford to have that many wasteful chances in a game that could vault them back into the race for first place in Group F.
