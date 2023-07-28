France vs. Brazil: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

0 of 3

Xiong Qi/Xinhua via Getty Images

One of the most anticipated group-stage matches at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup carries extra intrigue than it did before the tournament.

Brazil leads Group F with three points and France is in need of a victory after only earning a point from its opener against Jamaica. The match takes place at 6 a.m. ET on Saturday morning on Fox, the Fox Sports app and FoxSports.com.

France, who made the quarterfinals in each of the last three World Cups, was one of a few top squads that delivered an average opening performance.

Brazil, on the other hand, wasted no time announcing its presence in Australia and New Zealand behind an Ary Borges hat-trick.

A win puts Brazil in a great spot to win Group F. It can clinch first place if Jamaica and Panama draw on Saturday.

First place in Group F is one of the most coveted spots in the group stage because the Group F runner-up likely plays Germany in the round of 16.