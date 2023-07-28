Micah Parsons Names Cowboys NFC's 'Top Team' Over Eagles, 49ers Entering 2023 Season

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

In Micah Parsons' personal power rankings, the Dallas Cowboys are the best team in the NFC.

Appearing on 105.3 The Fan's GBag Nation, Parsons said he believes the Cowboys are the "top team" over the Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers in the NFC hierarchy entering the 2023 season:

"You look at our game last year, that's a game we could have won. We beat ourselves with mistakes and things like that. I think we are the top team when you talk about numbers and experience—guys we got back. I think we're the only team that gained players. We didn't lose a (former Eagle and now 49ers' defensive tackle) Javon Hargrave, and then draft somebody. We have everybody across the board. When you talked about years playing together—years of experience—I think we're up there to be that better team."

These are certainly the three teams most fans and analysts would list as the best in the NFC, though the order will depend on each individual.

Based on the current betting odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, the Eagles are the top team in the conference at +650 to win the Super Bowl (bet $100 to win $650). The 49ers are second at +1000, followed by the Cowboys at +1400.

The Detroit Lions are the only other NFC team in the top 10 of Super Bowl odds (+2200).

Philadelphia is the reigning NFC champion and looks formidable on paper yet again. The team did lose some key starters in free agency, including C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Javon Hargrave, but it's prepared to replace them with high-upside young players like Jordan Davis, Nolan Smith, Jalen Carter and Nakobe Dean.

The 49ers added Hargrave to their defensive line with reigning Defensive Player of the Year Nick Bosa. They still have a big question mark at quarterback, but they got good news earlier this week when Brock Purdy was cleared for training camp after undergoing elbow surgery in March.

The Cowboys' roster is as good and deep as either of those teams. They finished in the top five in scoring offense and defense last year, which neither the Eagles or 49ers did.

Dallas' offense could be even better this year with the addition of Brandin Cooks at wide receiver. Dak Prescott has to prove his interception issues were a one-year fluke rather than a sign of things to come, and head coach Mike McCarthy will be under a microscope as he takes over play-calling duties with Kellen Moore now serving as offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Chargers.

San Francisco ended Dallas' season in January with a 19-12 win in the NFC Divisional Round. The Cowboys and Eagles split two regular-season meetings, though it's hard to properly evaluate either of those games because both teams lost when their starting quarterback was unable to play due to an injury.