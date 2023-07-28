Cowboys' Dak Prescott Says He'll Throw Fewer INTs in 2023: 'That Is a Guarantee'

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is making sure the world knows he's not going to be as turnover-prone this season as he was in 2022.

Speaking to reporters at training camp, Prescott vowed to throw fewer interceptions than the 15 he had last year.

"I am going to lessen my interception numbers," he said. "That is a guarantee."

In some ways, Prescott was clarifying comments he previously made that wound up being misquoted.

While speaking to reporters earlier this month at his youth football camp, Prescott said he wouldn't have as many "tipped interceptions" this season. He was originally quoted as saying he wouldn't throw 10 interceptions.

All of this is to say Prescott is still having to answer questions because of what happened last season. He tied for the NFL lead with 15 interceptions and had, by far, the highest interception percentage of his career (3.8).

There are reasons that explain why Prescott's turnover rate was so high last year. He had the highest rate of tight-window throws in six years during the 2022 campaign (19.8 percent). The Cowboys didn't have one wide receiver with enough snaps to qualify for the leaderboard who ranked in the top 50 in average yards of separation.

CeeDee Lamb was their top-ranked wideout in that category at No. 56 with an average of 3.1 yards of separation. Michael Gallup and Noah Brown ranked 111 and 115, respectively. (T.Y. Hilton didn't have enough snaps to qualify.)

The offense is certainly going to be different this year with head coach Mike McCarthy taking over play-calling duties after offensive coordinator Kellen Moore left to take the same job with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Dallas did take steps during the offseason to provide Prescott with more help. The team acquired Brandin Cooks from the Houston Texans. He has the speed to play on the outside and will allow Lamb to line up even more in the slot.

Given how much of an outlier Prescott's turnover numbers were last season compared to the rest of his career, it's fair to assume things will be much better for the two-time Pro Bowler in 2023.