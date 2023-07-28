WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Live Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 28

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

Karrion Kross continued his battle with AJ Styles and The O.C. Friday night on SmackDown when the former NXT champion battled Karl Anderson in one-on-one competition at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.



Elsewhere, Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar of the Latino World Order put friendship aside as they battled in the United States Championship Invitational Finals for the right to challenge Austin Theory.



Those matches headlined a broadcast that wrote the latest chapter in the feud between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns ahead of their "Tribal Combat" for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam.



Find out what went down, who went over and how each of the night's matches, promos and angles graded out with this recap of the July 28 show.

