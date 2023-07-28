Cardinals Rumors: Jordan Hicks Drawing Trade Interest; Contract Talks Stalling

Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Amid difficulties in negotiations over a contract extension, St. Louis Cardinals' reliever Jordan Hicks has begun to draw interest on the trade market ahead of the MLB trade deadline on Aug. 1, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Hicks, 26, is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and his agents have been in Phoenix to try and knock out a multi-year extension with the Cardinals. But there hasn't been much traction thus far.

It was reported earlier in the week that Hicks could likely be traded if an extension isn't completed ahead of the deadline.

Hicks has remained firm on wanting to stay in St. Louis and stick with the organization that drafted him back in 2015.

Katie Woo of The Athletic reported Tuesday that the extension was imminent and that it was expected to get done within the next day. But things certainly haven't gone to plan thus far.

The Cardinals are also getting ready to offload a couple of other impending free agent pitchers like starters Jack Flaherty and Jordan Montgomery, who they are looking to turn into younger arms.

Ryan Helsey and Chris Stratton are also in potential trade conversations, according to Goold.

One of the hardest throwers in all of MLB, if Hicks is made available he'll have no shortage of bidders ahead of the trade deadline. Although he's still a little rough around the edges, he's shown the potential to become one of the very best relievers in the game.

With a fastball that consistently tops out at over 100 MPH, a blazing sinker and a strong slider, Hicks has the type of stuff that'll have pitching coaches around the league drooling.

Hicks is 1-6 on the season with a 3.67 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 59 strikeouts in 41.2 innings. Since taking over the full-time closer role he's thrived, getting eight saves in nine attempts to the tune of a 2.03 ERA.

St. Louis is certainly set to be sellers at the deadline after a first half in which it has greatly underachieved. It currently sits fourth in the NL Central and is 9.5 games out of a Wild Card slot.

So, Hicks may get them the type of young help that they're looking for.

However, Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times reported that the Cardinals don't want to enter a rebuilding phase and would like to contend again next year. Keeping young talent like Hicks may be the solution to doing that if they're able to get this extension done.

They may not want to risk of losing him for nothing in the winter, though, without a new deal in place.

Hicks will be an interesting name to watch over the next few days if things remain quiet on the negotiation front. He could potentially be a game changer for any number of contenders.