Ty Lue on Legacy of Allen Iverson's Famous 'Stepover' Play: 'It's Not a Big Deal'

Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue and Allen Iverson will forever be connected by one viral moment.

The step over.

Back in Game 1 of the 2001 NBA Finals, after knocking down a fadeaway jump shot, Iverson stepped over Lue, who had fallen down following his contest. It's become a visual that has been immortalized by countless memes and is an inextricable part of NBA Lore.

And yet, while appearing on an episode of All The Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, Lue revealed that the play isn't something that bothers him at all.

"People make a big deal over it like he crossed me over and I fell down and then he stepped over me," Lue said. "He hit a contested shot and I stepped back and I fell, he stepped over top of me. For me, it wasn't a big deal. To this day it's not a big deal."

The conversation about the play begins at the 55:40 mark of the episode.

It's not just Lue that doesn't think much of the most viral moment of his career. Iverson isn't a huge fan of it—or the public's reaction to it—either.

During Lue's episode, Barnes and Jackson showed a clip from a previous episode in which Iverson admitted that he hates how people still bring up that moment. He also recalled that Lue deserves more respect for the defense he played on him during the series.

"He was giving me so many problems," Iverson said of Lue. "He was harassing me, straight dog."

That's high praise considering that Iverson was league MVP that season and considered one of the most unstoppable players on the planet at the time.

In the end, Lue and the Los Angeles Lakers got the last laugh, winning the title in a 4-1 gentleman's sweep and not allowing Iverson to get another game. It capped off an incredible playoff run in which Los Angeles went 15-1.

Lue wound up with two rings as a player before winning another one in 2016 as coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

It's safe to say that his legacy has become much bigger than getting stepped over more than two decades ago.