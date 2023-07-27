NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2023: Joey Bosa, Deebo Samuel Among Nos. 70-61

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023 NFL season is right around the corner, and NFL Network is continuing to count down its list of the top 100 players in the league leading up to kickoff.

NFL Network dropped Nos. 61-70 on Thursday, and the list is highlighted by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel and Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Zack Martin:

No. 61: Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

No. 62: Bobby Wagner, LB, Seattle Seahawks

No. 63: Grady Jarrett, DT, Atlanta Falcons

No. 64: Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

No. 65: Darius Slay, CB, Philadelphia Eagles

No. 66: Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions

No. 67: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

No. 68: Zack Martin, RG, Dallas Cowboys

No. 69: Matt Milano, LB, Buffalo Bills

No. 70: Joey Bosa, DE, Los Angeles Chargers

Here's a look at a few of the highlights from Nos. 61-70:

Zack Martin

Martin has spent his entire career with the Cowboys after being selected in the first round of the 2014 draft out of Notre Dame, and he has gone on to earn eight Pro Bowl selections and six first-team All-Pro honors.

The 32-year-old is widely regarded as one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL, though his status with the Cowboys entering 2023 is up in the air.

Martin, who has a cap hit worth $11 million in 2023, did not report for the start of training camp this week amid the Cowboys' "lack of interest in restructuring his contract," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter reported last week that Martin believes he is "woefully underpaid relative to the market."

The league's highest-paid guards are the Atlanta Falcons' Chris Lindstrom ($20.5 million AAV) and Indianapolis Colts' Quentin Nelson ($20 million AAV). The AAV on Martin's contract, which was signed in 2018, is just $14 million.

With Martin playing a significant role in the protection of quarterback Dak Prescott, the Cowboys need to come to an agreement with the veteran prior to Week 1.

Joey Bosa

Bosa has been one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL since breaking onto the scene in 2016 and being named the Defensive Rookie of the Year.

However, the four-time Pro Bowler appeared in just five games during the 2022 campaign due to a groin injury. He posted 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble, 10 tackles, three tackles for loss and six quarterback hits.

The ailment does appear to have affected Bosa's status as one of the league's best defenders, and now that he's fully healthy entering 2023, he's expected to have another Pro Bowl-worthy season as the Chargers aim to contend for a Super Bowl title.

Deebo Samuel

Samuel is one of the most versatile players in the league, though he didn't quite live up to expectations in 2022.

The 27-year-old caught 56 passes for 632 yards and two touchdowns in 13 games, in addition to rushing for 232 yards and three scores.

It was a significant decline from his career 2021 campaign in which he caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games, in addition to rushing for 365 yards and eight scores.

Speaking with reporters at training camp this week, Samuel called his 2022 campaign "awful," adding that it motivated him to put in extra work this offseason in preparation for the 2023 campaign.

"I'd say this is probably the best shape that I've been in since the 2019 year," Samuel said. "You know, you got that long time of working out, a long time of preparation. I took them 40 days away and really got to it and got to where I wanted to be."

With Samuel in the right mindset entering the 2023 season, big things are expected of the South Carolina product.