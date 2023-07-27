Drew McIntyre: 'Some Smoke to Some Fire' About WWE Contract Rumors During Absence

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Drew McIntyre suggested Wednesday that there may have been some truth to some of the rumors that circulated about him during his hiatus from WWE after WrestleMania 39.

During an interview with TMZ Sports (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), McIntyre said he addressed some physical issues during his time away, and also addressed rumors that made the rounds regarding his contract status and potential unhappiness with his role in WWE:

"It was cool, getting the break. There were a lot of rumors and headlines on the internet when I was out, probably like 50 different things. It was amazing all the stories about me out there. When you're not on TV, people talk, and you know, there might have been some smoke to some fire with a few of them, but it was nice. People were talking about me when I wasn't there, but I did have to get some things fixed physically. Unlike injuries I've had in the past, there was no rehab involved, so I was actually able to enjoy my time at home, work on some outside projects, spend time with the Mrs. and the cat, and take a step outside of the bubble and kind of get perspective again."

PWInsider.com (h/t Upton) reported that McIntyre's WWE contract is set to expire in early 2024, and the two sides have yet to agree to a new deal.

Prior to his return to WWE programming, PWInsider.com reported that how WWE planned to use McIntyre and the importance of his storylines moving forward were a major talking point between the parties.

In May, Fightful Select (h/t Andrew Kelly of Cultaholic) reported that there was "frustration" on McIntyre's part over "perceived miscommunications" with WWE in recent years.

Just before the COVID-19 pandemic prevented fans from attending shows, McIntyre won the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match, and he went on to become world champion for the first time by beating Brock Lesnar for the WWE title at WrestleMania 36.

McIntyre would hold the WWE title twice, but he hasn't had a championship of any kind since February 2021.

It seemed McIntyre was in prime position to beat Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE Universal Championship last year at Clash at the Castle in Wales, but Solo Sikoa interfered and cost him.

McIntyre later set his sights on Gunther and the Intercontinental Championship, losing a Triple Threat match against Gunther and Sheamus at WrestleMania 39.

After about three months away, McIntyre returned at Money in the Bank to confront Gunther, setting the stage for their IC title match at SummerSlam next weekend.

While it isn't a world title, Gunther has made the Intercontinental Championship feel important with one of the longest reigns of all time, so if McIntyre ultimately takes the title from The Ring General, it could potentially go a long way toward convincing him to re-sign with WWE.

