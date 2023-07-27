Bears' Chase Claypool: 'It's the Biggest Year of My Life, and I Understand That'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

When Chase Claypool burst onto the scene in 2020, he looked like a star in the making.

After turning in back-to-back disappointing seasons and being traded from Pittsburgh to Chicago, Claypool knows it's time for him to prove the doubters wrong.

"It's the biggest year of my life, and I understand that. If anybody thinks my work ethic isn't matching that, they're deeply mistaken," Claypool told reporters Wednesday.

The Bears traded a second-round pick to the Steelers for Claypool at the 2022 trade deadline, and the Notre Dame product did little to prove that was a smart decision. He recorded just 14 receptions for 140 yards and did not score a touchdown in seven games after the trade.

A free agent after the 2023 season, Claypool said he understands criticism but pushed back on any narrative about his work ethic.

"Maybe people weren't happy with how I dealt with the offseason, but that's only the perception that was given to them and not the reality that's true," Claypool said. "I remember almost blowing my knee out against the Packers and being done for the game and kind of pleading to be put back in, putting the knee brace back on, went back in and tried to help my team win.

"So if there's any questions on how much I'm willing to do to help this team win, there shouldn't be. You know? I think that I'm doing everything I can to be as healthy as possible and knowing in the game everyone gets injured."

Claypool has company at the top of the Bears' wide receiver depth chart this season, with the team acquiring D.J. Moore from the Carolina Panthers. Moore will slot in as the clear WR1, with Claypool and Darnell Mooney competing for the secondary touches.

Given the significant price the Bears paid for Claypool, they will undoubtedly be hoping for a clear-cut ascent in 2023.