Cardinals' Zach Ertz: 'Not Unrealistic' to Return from Knee Injury in Week 1

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

While most of the attention is being paid to Kyler Murray's recovery from a torn ACL, the Arizona Cardinals did get some potentially good news about Zach Ertz's comeback from a knee injury that prematurely ended his 2022 season.

Speaking to reporters from training camp, Ertz said it's not "unrealistic" to think he could be on the field in Week 1.

"The goal is to be activated (to practice) in the next couple of weeks," he explained. "I don't think it's unrealistic to be ready for Week 1, but at the same time there is a lot of work to be done."

The Cardinals announced Wednesday that Ertz has been placed on the physically unable to perform list. The move was expected, as he had surgery late last year to repair a torn ACL and MCL suffered in Arizona's win over the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 13.

A return in Week 1 would be approximately 10 months after Ertz's surgery. Typical recovery time for a football player from a torn ACL is nine months. The Cardinals play the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in the season opener on Sept. 10.

Being placed on the PUP list in training camp allows players to participate in team meetings, but they aren't permitted to practice. A player can be activated at any time during camp.

If the Cardinals put Ertz on the reserve/PUP list when they are making final roster cutdowns in August, he must sit out the first four weeks of the regular season.

Ertz finished last season with 406 receiving yards and four touchdowns on 47 receptions in 10 games. The three-time Pro Bowler signed a three-year, $31.7 million extension with Arizona in March 2022.