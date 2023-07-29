10 Top Prospects Who Could Be the Prizes of MLB Trade Deadline Blockbusters

0 of 10

Chris Bernacchi/Diamond Images via Getty Images

The 2023 MLB trade deadline is set for Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET. While the biggest name on the market is seemingly no longer available after the Los Angeles Angels decided to hold onto Shohei Ohtani and buy instead, plenty of impact players figure to still change hands in the coming days.

Most of the focus is on established veterans who could be changing teams just in time for the stretch run, but what about the top prospects that will be heading the other way in those trades?

Here, we've highlighted 10 notable prospects who could serve as the centerpiece of blockbuster deals at this year's deadline.

Included is a look at each player's 2023 stats, why they have the potential to be impact players down the road, and why they are not untouchable in their current organization.